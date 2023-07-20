The Minnesota Timberwolves ended their Summer League run with a record of 1-4. They ended their July run with a loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, hitting 43.1% of their shots from the field as they took a 109-92 loss at the Thomas & Mack Center. Iowa Wolves guard Javonte Cooke led Minnesota with 16 points off the bench, while forward Leonard Miller grabbed seven rebounds in 20 minutes of play.

The Timberwolves still showed their fair share of bright spots in their July schedule.

Miller, the No. 33 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, ended the Summer League with averages of 15.4 points and eight rebounds during the five games he suited up for. Minnesota earned 20.4 assists per game during its five games, putting them on par with the New York Knicks for seventh among Summer League teams.

The Timberwolves roster featured multiple undrafted players among its draftees from the 2023 and 2022 NBA Drafts. Guard D.J. Carton, who went undrafted in the 2021 draft after spending time at Ohio State and Marquette, averaged 25.7 minutes per game in five games played for Minnesota.

Who is one undrafted player who should either make the final roster or sign a two-way contract with the Timberwolves after their Summer League run?

Brandon Williams

If he can do it once, who's to say he can't do it again?

Williams went undrafted in 2021. He signed a two-way contract with Portland in 2022 after being signed to a ten-day contract earlier that season. He would end the 2021-22 season with 24 games played and 16 starts for the Trail Blazers, highlighted a 27-point performance as the Timberwolves took a 124-81 victory over Portland at the Target Center.

Williams spent time with the Westchester Knicks in the 2021-22 season and the College Park Skyhawks the year after. Williams would play in 44 games between the G League's regular season and its Winter Showcase last year. He led the Skyhawks with 19.4 points per game while taking second place on the roster with 6.3 assists per contest.

Williams proved he had plenty to offer during the Wolves' Summer League run.

The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 17.3 points in four outings for the Timberwolves during their July schedule. He hit 52.2% of his shot attempts and 31.3% of his tries from the 3-point line. He scored 24 points as Minnesota took a 102-88 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans at Cox Pavilion, diving into the paint for contested layups and hitting a catch-and-shoot attempt as he patrolled the perimeter for an open look.

Minnesota re-signed guard Anthony Edwards to a five-year extension that could reach $260 million. It signed guard Shake Milton to a two-year, $10 million contract and brought back guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Guards Mike Conley and Jordan McLaughlin will be under contract for the Timberwolves next season, according to sports contract and salaries website Spotrac.

Minnesota signed center Luka Garza and guard Jaylen Clark to two-way contracts. The Wolves tendered two-way qualifying offers to Garza and forward Matt Ryan in late June, according to a tweet from Spotrac contributor Keith Smith. Garza excelled in the few games he played for the Iowa Wolves last season, averaging 31.2 points and 10.7 rebounds in six total games.

Williams can be a solid fit with the third two-way spot if he can continue to showcase his scoring ability outside of the Summer League. He already played a key scoring role for the Skyhawks last season, and could prove to be a talented addition to the Iowa Wolves' roster.