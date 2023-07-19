From the best player on a team to the 15th man on the roster, every single player in the league holds a certain role, regardless of their standing in NBA free agency. Even those who do not hold an actual roster spot have filled key roles through the years, as two-way contracts have suddenly become an integral part of every franchise's success.

Over the course of the 82-game regular season, teams around the league constantly deal with injuries, as well as wear and tear to some of their best players. Having depth and young talents who can develop both in the NBA and NBA G League is advantageous in today's league and two-way contracts have been utilized more and more through the years.

Duncan Robinson, Luguentz Dort, Alex Caruso and Naz Reid are a handful of players who have earned themselves lucrative contacts through the years after beginning their careers on two-way deals and now, with the addition of a third two-way roster spot this upcoming year, 30 more youthful talents get a chance to follow in their footsteps.

NBA Summer League in Las Vegas recently wrapped up and several standout performers from this summer's showcase may have very well earned themselves a chance to play in the league via a two-way deal.

Throughout the course of the NBA offseason leading up to the start of the 2023-24 season, teams will add and change those who are on two-way contracts. Here is an updated look at who has agreed to a two-way contract for the upcoming season.

Atlanta Hawks

G Seth Lundy – Pick No. 46 in 2023 NBA Draft F Miles Norris – Undrafted, 2023 NBA Draft OPEN

NOTE: The Hawks have extended a two-way qualifying offer to G Trent Forrest

Boston Celtics

G JD Davison – Pick No. 53 in 2022 NBA Draft G Jay Scrubb – Pick No. 55 in 2020 NBA Draft OPEN

Brooklyn Nets

G Armoni Brooks – Undrafted, 2019 NBA Draft F Jalen Wilson – Pick No. 51 in 2023 NBA Draft OPEN

Charlotte Hornets

G Amari Bailey – Pick No. 41 in 2023 NBA Draft F Leaky Black – Undrafted, 2023 NBA Draft F Xavier Sneed – Undrafted, 2020 NBA Draft

Chicago Bulls

F Justin Lewis – Undrafted, 2022 NBA Draft C Adama Sanogo – Undrafted, 2023 NBA Draft OPEN

NOTE: The Bulls have extended a two-way qualifying offer to F Terry Taylor

Cleveland Cavaliers

F Emoni Bates – Pick No. 49 in 2023 NBA Draft F Isaiah Mobley – Pick No. 49 in 2022 NBA Draft G Craig Porter Jr. – Undrafted, 2023 NBA Draft

Dallas Mavericks

G A.J. Lawson – Undrafted, 2021 NBA Draft G Mike Miles Jr. – Undrafted, 2023 NBA Draft OPEN

Denver Nuggets

G Collin Gillespie – Undrafted, 2022 NBA Draft C Jay Huff – Undrafted, 2021 NBA Draft F Braxton Key – Undrafted, 2020 NBA Draft

Detroit Pistons

G Malcolm Cazalon – Undrafted, 2023 NBA Draft G Jared Rhoden – Undrafted, 2022 NBA Draft OPEN

Golden State Warriors

OPEN OPEN OPEN

NOTE: The Warriors have extended a two-way qualifying offer to G Lester Quinones

Houston Rockets

F Darius Days – Undrafted, 2022 NBA Draft G Trevor Hudgins – Undrafted, 2022 NBA Draft OPEN

Indiana Pacers

C Oscar Tshiebwe – Undrafted, 2023 NBA Draft G Isaiah Wong – Pick No. 55 in 2023 NBA Draft OPEN

NOTE: The Pacers have extended a two-way qualifying offer to F Kendall Brown

Los Angeles Clippers

F/C Moussa Diabate – Pick No. 43 in 2022 NBA Draft OPEN OPEN

Los Angeles Lakers

F/C Colin Castleton – Undrafted, 2023 NBA Draft G D'Moi Hodge – Undrafted, 2023 NBA Draft F Cole Swider – Undrafted, 2022 NBA Draft

Memphis Grizzlies

G Jacob Gilyard – Undrafted, 2022 NBA Draft F Vince Williams Jr. – Pick No. 47 in 2022 NBA Draft OPEN

Miami Heat

G Jamaree Bouyea – Undrafted, 2022 NBA Draft G Dru Smith – Undrafted, 2021 NBA Draft OPEN

NOTE: The Heat have extended a two-way qualifying offer to G Jamal Cain

Milwaukee Bucks

F Omari Moore – Undrafted, 2023 NBA Draft G Lindell Wigginton – Undrafted, 2019 NBA Draft OPEN

Minnesota Timberwolves

G Jaylen Clark – Pick No. 53 in 2023 NBA Draft C Luka Garza – Pick No. 52 in 2021 NBA Draft OPEN

NOTE: The Timberwolves have extended a two-way qualifying offer to F Matt Ryan

New Orleans Pelicans

G Dereon Seabron – Undrafted, 2022 NBA Draft NONE OPEN

New York Knicks

G/F Jaylen Martin – Undrafted, 2023 NBA Draft OPEN OPEN

NOTE: The Knicks have extended a two-way qualifying offer to both G Duane Washington Jr. and G Trevor Keels

Oklahoma City Thunder

G/F Keyontae Johnson – Pick No. 50 in 2023 NBA Draft OPEN OPEN

Orlando Magic

G Kevon Harris – Undrafted, 2020 NBA Draft OPEN OPEN

Philadelphia 76ers

G Ricky Council IV – Undrafted, 2023 NBA Draft G Terquavion Smith – Undrafted, 2023 NBA Draft F Azuolas Tubelis – Undrafted, 2023 NBA Draft

Phoenix Suns

G Saben Lee – Pick No. 38 in 2020 NBA Draft OPEN OPEN

Portland Trail Blazers

C Ibou Badji – Undrafted, 2022 NBA Draft F/C John Butler Jr. – Undrafted, 2022 NBA Draft OPEN

Sacramento Kings

G Keon Ellis – Undrafted, 2022 NBA Draft F Jalen Slawson – Pick No. 54 in 2023 NBA Draft OPEN

San Antonio Spurs

G Sir'Jabari Rice – Undrafted, 2023 NBA Draft OPEN OPEN

NOTE: The Spurs have extended a two-way qualifying offer to F Dominick Barlow

Toronto Raptors

G Markquis Nowell – Undrafted, 2023 NBA Draft OPEN OPEN

NOTE: The Raptors have extended a two-way qualifying offer to G Jeff Dowtin and G/F Ron Harper Jr.

Utah Jazz

F Joey Hauser – Undrafted, 2023 NBA Draft G Johnny Juzang – Undrafted, 2022 NBA Draft C Micah Potter – Undrafted, 2021 NBA Draft

Washington Wizards