Anthony Edwards, from the moment he entered the league, hasn't been shy to let his personality shine through. The Minnesota Timberwolves star has never been shy to speak his mind — who could forget the time that he said that he preferred playing football over basketball? This rare candor from a player as talented as he is makes him such a magnetic person that fans couldn't help but gravitate towards.

Speaking to reporters during Team USA's practice in Las Vegas, the Timberwolves star shared how starring in ‘Hustle' alongside Adam Sandler and Juancho Hernangomez changed his life. And in doing so, Edwards continued to show how fun of a person he is, able to take things in stride with a smile plastered on his face.

“People call me Kermit sometimes when they see me. … It was cool, though,” Edwards said, per Ben Golliver of the Washington Post.

Even then, Anthony Edwards shared that he's not really a fan of being called “Kermit”.

“Nah, not really. But it's cool,” Edwards added with a smirk on his face.

The Timberwolves star stole the show in ‘Hustle' in his bit part as Kermit Wilts, the foil to Juancho Hernangomez' Bo Cruz. Edwards didn't seem like he was acting. He was a natural in the antagonist role, talking trash towards the movie's leading star in one of the most intense parts of the film. This may be a preposterous comparison given the difference in acting chops needed to perform well in the respective roles, but Edwards is certainly synonymous to his ‘Hustle' role in the manner that the late Heath Ledger is to the Joker.

At the very least, Anthony Edwards' performance is more convincing than LeBron James' in “Space Jam 2” or Kevin Durant in “Thunderstruck”, with the caveat being that the Timberwolves star must play a braggart. There's certainly more to come for the 22-year old guard on the big screen. It's only a matter of “when”, not “if”.

But until then, Edwards will have a bigger, more pressing goal in mind, and that is to defend Team USA's FIBA World Cup crown in the upcoming tournament in the Philippines.