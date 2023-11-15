Anthony Edwards seems to be sticking up for Jaden McDaniels after the Timberwolves player got into it against Warriors star Klay Thompson.

The scuffle between Jaden McDaniels and Klay Thompson was the talk of the league. Things started to heat up immediately not even two minutes into the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves clash. Players like Rudy Gobert and Draymond Green got involved in the brawl which did not look good. But, Anthony Edwards had to stick up for his teammate. He unveiled how this was not at all their player's fault when asked about the situation, via Chris Hine of the Star Tribune.

“Slim is not guilty on all counts,” was the bold declaration that Anthony Edwards had after the intense brawl involving Jaden McDaniels broke out.

Klay Thompson even got his Warriors jersey ripped apart when he dealt with the Timberwolves' power forward. It was seen that both of them were exchanging words which eventually led to holding each other's uniforms. They nearly threw each other's bodies down if not for the help of the Timberwolves and Warriors bench to cool the situation off.

In the end, Edwards still helped the Timberwolves power through this matchup. Karl-Anthony Towns had the hot hand which notched him 33 points and 11 boards. Edwards, on the other hand, got 20 points. He also cleaned the boards up four times to proper the Timberwolves to a victory.

There is still no official confirmation if suspensions are going to be handed out after this. But, it seems like the Timberwolves have contingency plans. This is such that they could do well despite the absences of some key players in their rotation.