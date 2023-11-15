Warriors coach Steve Kerr had some choice words and a gesture for Rudy Gobert after Klay Thompson and Draymond Green were ejected

The Golden State Warriors knew Tuesday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves would be a test. The team ruled Stephen Curry out with a sprained knee ahead of that NBA In-Season Tournament matchup.

But they didn't know that the game would be chippy from the get-go, leaving Warriors coach Steve Kerr down two more players due to ejection and livid at Rudy Gobert.

Less than two minutes into the game, Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels engaged in a fracas that resulted in both players as well as Draymond Green getting ejected:

THINGS GETTING CHIPPY BETWEEN THE WARRIORS AND THE TIMBERWOLVES ALREADY 😱 Draymond Green had Rudy Gobert in a chokehold 😳pic.twitter.com/GRqleoD3e7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 15, 2023

After replay review, Thompson and McDaniels were assessed technical fouls and ejected for instigating the incident. Green, meanwhile, was issued a Flagrant-2 foul and automatic ejection for grabbing Gobert in a chokehold from behind. Gobert also shot two free throws once the dust had finally settled.

But the emotions didn't settle down from there. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr took issue with Gobert supposedly elbowing one of his players, and he made sure to let Gobert hear about it:

Steve Kerr is livid at Rudy Gobert as well 👀pic.twitter.com/SKOjkaIYT0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 15, 2023

After a strong start to the season, the Warriors have lost four of their last five games.

While Thompson and McDaniels' initial grabbing and pulling sparked Tuesday's fireworks, it's clear that both the Warriors and Timberwolves started this game on edge.

The two teams played each other just over 48 hours ago in San Francisco, the Wolves pulling away from the Warriors for an impressive road victory that included some heated words between Green and Anthony Edwards in the last few minutes. Chris Paul also dove for a loose ball straight into Mike Conley's legs during Sunday's game, an act that went largely unnoticed in real-time but made the rounds on social media afterward.