The Golden State Warriors knew Tuesday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves would be a test. The team ruled Stephen Curry out with a sprained knee ahead of that NBA In-Season Tournament matchup.

But they didn't know that the game would be chippy from the get-go, leaving Warriors coach Steve Kerr down two more players due to ejection and livid at Rudy Gobert.

Less than two minutes into the game, Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels engaged in a fracas that resulted in both players as well as Draymond Green getting ejected:

After replay review, Thompson and McDaniels were assessed technical fouls and ejected for instigating the incident. Green, meanwhile, was issued a Flagrant-2 foul and automatic ejection for grabbing Gobert in a chokehold from behind. Gobert also shot two free throws once the dust had finally settled.

But the emotions didn't settle down from there. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr took issue with Gobert supposedly elbowing one of his players, and he made sure to let Gobert hear about it:

RECOMMENDED
Rudy Gobert smiling next to Draymond Green
Why Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert wasn't punished for Draymond Green fight

Andrew Meyers ·

Charles Barkley, NBA, Ron Artest, NBA fights
10 biggest fights in the NBA of all-time

Spencer See ·

cG9zdDoyNTMyODEy-thumbnail
3 Warriors reactions from nail-biting loss to Wolves without Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green

Jack Winter ·

After a strong start to the season, the Warriors have lost four of their last five games.

While Thompson and McDaniels' initial grabbing and pulling sparked Tuesday's fireworks, it's clear that both the Warriors and Timberwolves started this game on edge.

The two teams played each other just over 48 hours ago in San Francisco, the Wolves pulling away from the Warriors for an impressive road victory that included some heated words between Green and Anthony Edwards in the last few minutes. Chris Paul also dove for a loose ball straight into Mike Conley's legs during Sunday's game, an act that went largely unnoticed in real-time but made the rounds on social media afterward.