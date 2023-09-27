The Minnesota Timberwolves are signing former Atlanta Hawks wing Tyrese Martin, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Martin will compete for a regular-season spot in the team's training camp, Charania said.

Martin was picked No. 51 overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Draft and was soon traded to the Atlanta Hawks. In 16 games, he averaged 1.3 points on 39.1 percent shooting.

Martin could be third on the Timberwolves' bench at forward behind starter Jaden McDaniels and backup Troy Brown Jr. He will have to prove he can fit in with Minnesota, which is a team that has been in the playoffs the last two years.

The Timberwolves this past season finished 42-40 and were the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. They lost to the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets in five games in the playoffs.

Minnesota has a bright future with guard Anthony Edwards, who is one of the NBA's best young stars. He had his best year of his career this past season, when he averaged 24.6 points on 45.9 percent shooting (36.9 percent from 3-point range), 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

In the playoffs, Edwards had incredible numbers. In five games against the Nuggets, he averaged 31.6 points on 48.2 percent shooting (34.9 percent from 3-point range), 5.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.8 steals per game.

Tyrese Martin played college basketball at Rhode Island and UConn. In his final year with the Huskies in 2021-22, Martin averaged 13.6 points on 44.9 percent shooting (43.0 percent from 3-point range), 7.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, all of which were career-highs.