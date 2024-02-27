The Minnesota Timberwolves drew inspiration from the Land of 10,000 Lakes for their 2023-24 City Edition jerseys. The Timberwolves intended to pair a fresh matching court with their unique water-themed jerseys. While fans have loved the new City Edition jerseys this season, everyone waited patiently for the new City Edition court. Finally, with 25 games left in the season, the Wolves just unveiled their new City Edition court. The new court was worth the wait as Minnesota’s epic new hardwood will catch eyes.
Court details
Unlike other City Edition courts around the league, the Timberwolves played it fairly safe with their new-look floor:
🌊 IT’S FINALLY HERE 🌊 pic.twitter.com/oDgrBYx5Dj
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 27, 2024
The court features Minnesota’s standard wood coloration with the standard Target Center logo featured prominently between the hash and center court. The beauty comes in the small details that differentiate this court from Minnesota’s typical look.
At center court lies the Timberwolves' alternate logo this season. Meant to symbolize lake waves, the iridescent design encapsulates a key part of the state’s identity. The “lake day” color scheme placed behind the wolf and North Star ties the city theme into the Timberwolves' primary logo.
the details. 🤌 pic.twitter.com/Kui7pZ94C4
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 27, 2024
The lane also features similar creative details. With noticeable texturing, the paint scheme again aligns with ripples one would see out on the lake. The Timberwolves found a creative style that mirrors the state’s identity while not going over the top. The subtle details and overall look should make the court a viewing pleasure both in person and on television during Timberwolves games for the remainder of the season.
The new court will make its debut on Tuesday as Minnesota hosts the San Antonio Spurs.
Hyped fan reactions
With news of the new court on social media, Timberwolves fans quickly shared how excited they were for the new hardwood. Responses varied from @golge618's “we have the best court in the league AND ANT????” comment to funny viral memes showing Wolves’ fans excitement for the court.
— Dane Mosher (@___daner) February 27, 2024
Other Timberwolves fans echoed the sentiment as @jillyfrknchilly tweeted, “Yes! It’s so pretty, see yall at the crib tonight”. Amidst a sea of excited comments, it’s clear that Timberwolves fans are definitely stoked about the new court.