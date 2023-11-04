The Minnesota Timberwolves will debut their new city edition jerseys against the Utah Jazz on Saturday night

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced on their social media pages that the Wolves will be rocking their brand new city edition jerseys. The debut for these jerseys comes in a matchup against the Utah Jazz. Let’s dive into the new jerseys, their design and their significance as they make their debut on the court.

The new design and its significance

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ Nike City Edition uniforms for the 2023-24 NBA season. The jerseys celebrate lake life in Minnesota are inspired by the summertime fun that can only be found in the “Land of 10,000 Lakes.” #Twolves pic.twitter.com/GfGpo3FdXl — Mitchell Hansen (@M_Hansen13) August 13, 2023

Minnesota is well-known as the “Land of 10,000 Lakes”. The Timberwolves are celebrating that with the new design. The jersey’s core color is the ‘lake blue’ seen on Minnesota’s Association and Icon uniforms.

Additionally, a prominent custom pattern is featured on the jersey behind the wordmark and numbering. This pattern is meant to represent flowing water on a lake and was handmade locally in Bloomington, Minnesota.

The design also features some small intricacies. Down the side of the uniform, a vertical striping reads “Land of 10,000 Lakes”, another nod to the state’s beautiful natural landscape. On the center of the waistband is Minnesota’s state shape outline. A non-traditional Wolves logo is visible on the shorts of the uniform. This logo merges the team’s main logo design with the lake blue coloration and more lake texturing in the background.

Timberwolves jersey history

Previous Timberwolves jerseys have received love for incorporating aspects of nature. Famously, the ‘tree jerseys’ are iconic to Wolves basketball. Nike paid homage to them with a remix for the 2021-22 season city jerseys.

With all of the small details, this year’s city edition jersey bears massive significance not only of the Twin Cities, but the entire state of Minnesota. Nike caught a ton of flak for the outlandish designs this season, but within the chaos lies beauty. This year, the Wolves new “Land of 10,000 Lakes” city jerseys may go down as some of the best jerseys in franchise history.