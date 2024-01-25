The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Brooklyn Nets as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to stay at the top of the Western Conference standings as they continue on their road trip to Brooklyn to take on the Nets in a Thursday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Timberwolves-Nets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Minnesota (31-13) got back on track after losing back-to-back games which has them tied for first place in the conference with the Oklahoma City Thunder. They beat up on the bottom-feeding Washington Wizards 118-107 who decided to fire their coach midseason after their poor performance on Wednesday night. Anthony Edwards had himself a game, scoring 38 points but Karl-Anthony Towns wasn't far behind him with 27 points meanwhile Rudy Gobert feasted on the board racking up 16 of them to go along with his 19 points. This three-headed monster will be looking to keep things flowing as they head to Brooklyn to take on the lowly Nets in this Thursday night matchup.

Brooklyn (17-26) comes into this matchup on the heels of two consecutive losses with losses in six of their last seven games as they keep dropping down the Eastern Conference standings. The lone bright spot on this Brooklyn Nets squad is Mikal Bridges who balled out in their loss against their cross-city rivals the New York Knicks as he scored 36 points but he unfortunately didn't get enough help to secure the win at home. The Nets hope they can stop the bleeding when they play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Nets Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -4 (-108)

Moneyline: -172

Brooklyn Nets: +4 (-112)

Moneyline: +144

Over: 217 (-108)

Under: 217 (-112)

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, YES Network, NBA League Pass

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

Buckle up, because Thursday night's Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves showdown boasts more than just East Coast pizza vs. cheese curds. The spread sits at a tantalizing 4 points in favor of the visiting Wolves, and I'm throwing my metaphorical jersey behind Minnesota to cover.

The Timberwolves are humming like a well-oiled machine. Towns and Edwards are an offensive inferno, Towns feasting inside-out, Edwards raining buckets from downtown, and Gobert? He's the defensive anchor, swallowing rebounds and swatting away dreams like a mythical basketball Kraken.

And don't forget the intangibles. The Nets are reeling, drowning in a sea of injuries and inconsistency. The Barclays Center might groan with the weight of their woes, a pressure cooker ready to explode. On the other hand, the Wolves are battle-tested, having weathered injuries and adversity earlier this season. They're the road warriors, ready to conquer any hostile environment.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

Hold your horses, Minnesota fans, before you start booking flights for the NBA Finals. Yes, the Timberwolves are surging, Towns and Edwards are torching nets, and Gobert's a rebounding black hole. But Thursday night's Brooklyn Nets are not some wounded gazelle you can pounce on in Barclays. They're a cornered lion, ready to unleash its roar. The Nets will cover that enticing +4 spread and send the Wolves howling back to the tundra.

The Timberwolves have covered the spread in 6 of their last 9 games, including 3 of their last 4 road games. However, the Nets have a strong record at home, and they will be motivated to bounce back after losing back-to-back games. The Nets have shown impressive offensive capabilities, averaging 114.2 points per game. This offensive prowess, coupled with the potential absence of key Timberwolves players such as Jaylen Clark and possibly Mike Conley, could provide the Nets with an opportunity to outscore their opponents.

While the Timberwolves have been enjoying a successful season, the Nets possess the offensive potential, historical advantage, and home support to secure a victory. The absence of key Timberwolves players further tilt the scales in favor of the home team. Therefore, all signs point to a compelling and competitive game, with the Brooklyn Nets having a strong chance of emerging victorious on Thursday night.

Final Timberwolves-Nets Prediction & Pick

When the final buzzer sounds, don't be surprised if the scoreboard paints a picture of Minnesota's dominance. The Nets' internal turmoil is a prime rib dinner for the hungry Wolves. They'll devour the spread, leaving Brooklyn with another bitter loss and a growing chorus of “What if?” echoing through the Barclays Center. Buckle up, folks, this one's gonna be a feast as the Timberwolves keep their winning ways going while covering the spread for the seventh time in their last 10 games.

Final Timberwolves-Nets Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -4 (-108), Under 217 (-112)