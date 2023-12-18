Bonjour, Barbie. Je m'appelle Ken.

Imagine one of the Kens saying, “Bonjour, Barbie!” or “Je m'appelle Ken.” And it would have been Timothée Chalamet saying them, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The French-American Wonka star said he and Little Women co-star Saoirse Ronan were supposed to have cameos in Greta Gerwig's box-office hit. However, he didn't have too many details about their appearance in the movie.

Timothée Chalamet: A French reject Ken?

“I don't know what the cameo would have been,” he said in an interview with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show on Wednesday.

“I think it would have been one of the rejected Kens. Not Allan. Maybe there was a reject French one along the way,” he added.

Chalamet would've fit right in, too. Gerwig's Barbie had a smorgasbord of discontinued and forgotten dolls, from an enceinte (that's pregnant in French) Midge played by Emerald Fennell and Rob Brydon's Sugar Daddy Ken.

Gerwig said that she asked both Chalamet and Ronan to do “specialty cameos”, unfortunately both stars had conflicting schedules which prevented a Jo and Laurie reunion.

“It was always going to be a smaller thing because she was actually producing at the time, which I am so proud of her for,” Gerwig said to CinemaBlend about Ronan, who serves as a producer for The Outrun at the time she asked.

“I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy, and both of them couldn't do it, and I was so annoyed,” she stated.

“But I love them so much. But it felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I'm not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom,” Gerwig continued. Aside from Little Women, the director has worked with both Ronan and Chalamet on the critically acclaimed 2017 movie, Lady Bird.

Barbie is currently the year's highest grossing film, having earned $1.44 billion worldwide. Gerwig has also been named the first female American director to become Cannes Film Festival's Jury President.

Barbie casting director Allison Jones also gave a list of the almost-Kens: SNL cast member and Fire Island star Bowen Yang, Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy and Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt. One name in the running for Michael Cera's pitch-perfect Allan was Jonathan Groff.

However, it's not entirely impossible for Chalamet to make his French reject dreams come true if a Ken spinoff is being written. If that indeed happens, then c'est magnifique!