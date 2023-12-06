Greta Gerwig said 'I guess we'll see' about a potential Ken spin-off movie with Ryan Reynolds after Barbie's success.

One of the standouts from Greta Gerwig's Barbie film was Ken (Ryan Gosling). Could a spin-off film happen? We shall see.

A Ken spin-off?

During a 60 Minutes interview for CBS, Gerwig was asked about making a Ken spin-off film. She laughed, yet she didn't rule it out either.

“I mean, the truth is, you know…I guess we'll see,” Gerwig said with a smile.

Of course, it's all speculation as of the time of this writing. Making a Barbie sequel would probably be higher on the priority list before giving Gosling's Ken his own film. But crazier things have happened.

Barbie was the biggest hit of the year. It grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide at the box office during its theatrical run, smashing records along the way.

In Barbie, the titular doll — played by Margot Robbie — embarks on a journey of self-discovery after questioning her mortality. Ken (Gosling), her boyfriend, joins her on this quest. America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Helen Mirren, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, and Kate McKinnon also star in the film.

Ryan Gosling's portrayal of Ken may land him an Oscar nomination. He has previously received two nominations for Best Actor in Half Nelson and La La Land.

He is also known for his roles in The Notebook, Drive, The Big Short, and The Nice Guys. Some other recent credits of Gosling's include Blade Runner 2049, First Man, and The Gray Man. Coming up, Gosling will star in David Leitch's next action film, The Fall Guy. Emily Blunt, Winston Duke, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson also star in the film.