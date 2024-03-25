Recently, the door that Kate Winslet's Rose clutched onto with Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack in Titanic sold at auction for $718,750. However, that's not the only item in Hollywood that has been auctioned off for an extravagant amount.
THR reports that the recent selling of the door from James Cameron's doomed ship film beat Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones bullwhip from the Temple of Doom, which sold at auction for a measly $525,000.
Titanic had another sale that brought in some dough. Winslet's dress during the sinking ship moment also sold for $125,000.
These items were all from Heritage Auctions' Treasures from Planet Hollywood event. Some other items at this esteemed sale were Bill Murray's red-rose bowling all from Kingpin ($350,000), Jack Nicholson's ax from The Shining ($125,000), Tobey McGuire's black symbiote suit he wore on Spider-Man 3 ($125,000), and the shaving cream can Wayne Knight used in Jurassic Park ($250,000).
Hollywood merch sells for some serious dollars
This recent auction is nothing new regarding film props and memorabilia auctioned off at ungodly amounts. Hollywood has had a long history of getting rid of some of its most memorable items from movies for some big bucks.
Steve McQueen's suit, underwear, and helmet
The AV Club reports that Steve McQueen's suit, underwear, and helmet from Le Mans were sold for $336,000 in 2017. The story behind this was that a kid won these items in a contest in 1971 after the movie opened that starred McQueen as Michael Delaney. The items stayed in the family for 46 years until they were auctioned off.
Luke Skywalker's lightsaber
As you can imagine, Mark Hamill's lightsaber from A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back sold for a ridiculous amount. Gary Kurtz, a Star Wars producer, had it in his collection. Shortly before his death, it went into auction in 2017 and sold for $450,000. You can see it on display in Hollywood at Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum.
Darth Vader's helmet and mask
Sticking with the Star Wars film, the item David Prowse wore in The Empire Strikes Back was sold in 2019 for $898,000. Let's hope it wasn't purchased for a Halloween outfit and is on display somewhere.
Audrey Hepburn dress
Hepburn's iconic black dress in Breakfast at Tiffany fetched more than some high-quality Tiffany jewelry. It was sold for $920,000, ten times more than what it was originally thought to go for, which was around $80,000 to $130,000.
@rareaudreyhepburn
Audrey Hepburn in the opening scene of "Breakfast at Tiffany's." Audrey's performance as the stylish bohemian not only cemented her status as a Hollywood superstar but as a fashion icon for the ages. The first three minutes have captivated audiences for decades and it was largely due to the black satin sheath evening gown created by The Gentleman Couturier, Hubert de Givenchy. Long before Holly Golightly shuffled down Fifth Avenue in her form fitting black dress, tiara, and strings of pearls with the Tiffany Diamond strewn around her neck, the person responsible for originating the "little black dress" was French fashion designer Coco Chanel in the 1920s. But it was Audrey and Givenchy's memorable teamwork that catapulted the little black dress into the mainstream.
Moon River (From Breakfast at Tiffany's)
Saturday Night Fever dance floor
A rather odd piece of memorabilia, considering it probably gets walked on, is the illuminating dance floor from the John Travolta film. It sold for $1.2 million. The floor was part of a real dance floor at a Brooklyn club called 2001 Odyssey.
Dorthy's ruby slippers
The slippers Judy Garland won in The Wizard of Oz didn't go for cheap. At least four sets of the famous slippers were made for the film. However, Steven Spielberg and Leonardo DiCaprio purchased the ones from the heel-clicking scene for $2 million and donated them to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
There are many other examples, and this touches on a few memorable movie merch sold at prices bigger than the Titanic.