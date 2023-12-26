Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone is a huge fan of another Leonardo DiCaprio film: Titanic.

Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone made a hilarious Titanic admission. Martin Scorsese's latest wasn't the first time she was introduced to Leonardo DiCaprio, even if it was parasocial.

A must-see rental

Speaking to People, Gladstone revealed that she's a big fan of James Cameron's Titanic: “I loved that movie,” she told the magazine.

“It was one of the first things I spent my allowance on,” Gladstone further revealed. “I pre-ordered the double VHS set from Toys ‘R' Us when that was still around.”

Unbeknownst to her at the time, she'd go on to star in a film with DiCpaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon. But still, Titanic was a big deal for her.

“I remember the Blockbuster commercial, [with store employees] hearing the crowd of young women approaching,” Gladstone said. “[The workers] set the Titanic on the shelf, and then you hear all the young ladies, and they're like, ‘Uh-oh, here they come.'”

While she loved the film, Gladstone wasn't one of the many who had a crush for DiCaprio. “I loved that movie for the film and for Kate Winslet,” she claimed. “Leo was great in it because Jack Dawson was great.

“And it's funny, whenever I had crushes in sixth grade — because the year that it came out for me — I would kind of project my cruses into Jack Dawson,” Gladstone recalled. “It was never on Jack Dawson.”

However, she was a fan of another DiCaprio joint: Romeo + Juliet, What's Eating Gilbert Grade, and This Boy's Life. Her favorite film of his, though, is The Man in the Iron Mask.

Titanic was a huge hit, grossing over $2.2 billion at the box office. Leonardo DiCaprio would go on to star in even bigger projects in the subsequent years.

He stars in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. In the film, he plays Ernest Burkhart, and Lily Gladstone plays his wife, Mollie.