Todd Bowles' net worth in 2023 is $25 million. Bowles turned six years of playing in the NFL into a long and profitable coaching career culminating with his current job as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Let's look at Todd Bowles' net worth in 2023.

Bowles is a three-time Super Bowl winner as both a player and coach. He has been across the country working with several different franchises. Todd Bowles' net worth in 2023 sits at about $25 million, according to SportsKeeda.

Bowles was born on Nov. 18, 1963, in Elizabeth, N.J. He attended Elizabeth High School where he starred on the football team. He then attended Temple University and was a four-year starting cornerback. Three of those years were under head coach Bruce Arians, whom Bowles would cross paths with again decades later.

Todd Bowles' playing career

Bowles was the starting cornerback for Temple University, registering seven interceptions in four seasons. He was undrafted out of college but signed with the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent. His contract in 1986 included a signing bonus worth approximately $9,000. He was the starting free safety for Washington for two seasons, including when the Redskins won Super Bowl XXII.

In the 1990 season, Bowles received a career-high $300,000 in salary and started 18 games for Washington. The Redskins didn't protect him in 1991, and he signed with the San Francisco 49ers, playing in all 16 games. After being waived the following season and going in and out of the waiver wire, Bowles retired as a player.

Todd Bowles' early coaching career

Bowles took his first official coaching job at Morehouse College in 1997 as a defensive coordinator. A route that isn't as common, Bowles opted to go to a lower-tier school to get his feet wet early as a defensive coordinator. Grambling State hired him in the same role in 1998, and he held the role for two years until the NFL came calling.

This would start a seven-year span of Bowles bouncing around to different teams as a secondary coach. Bowles was a coach with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, and Dallas Cowboys. He was also a secondary coach for the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles but also held other roles with these organizations.

In Miami, the Dolphins named him assistant head coach in 2008, and he stayed in that role until 2011. He was named the interim head coach when the Dolphins fired Tony Sparano, going 2-1 to end the season.

The Eagles hired Bowles to be just a secondary coach, but after the firing of Juan Castillo early in 2012, Bowles was promoted to defensive coordinator. Under Bowles, the team was ninth in pass defense and 23rd in rush defense.

The Arizona Cardinals gave Bowles his first full-time coordinator position in 2013. Two years into the deal, Bowles won the inaugural AP Assistant Coach of the Year award.

Todd Bowles' first head-coaching job

In 2015, the New York Jets named Bowles their head coach, signing him to a four-year deal. He led the team to a 10-6 record in his debut season but failed to make the playoffs.

The next three years wouldn't be as successful, as the team went 5-11, 5-11, and 4-12. Despite signing an extension in 2018, Bowles was fired after the season due to poor performance.

Todd Bowles and Bruce Arians reunite

Bruce Arians hired Bowles to be his defensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019. In 2020, in the famous season where the Buccaneers brought in Tom Brady, Bowles' defense was the centerpiece to their success. His game planning was the key to the Bucs advancing to the Super Bowl and knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Aug. 4, 2021, Bowles agreed to a three-year contract extension. This extension gave Bowles a $3 million salary in his role as a defensive coordinator, a high-water mark at the time for someone in his role. The Buccaneers opted to raise his salary to keep him around, as he would be the heir apparent to Arians.

Their move paid dividends in 2022 as the Bucs named Bowles head coach, with Arians moving to a senior football consultant role.

Bowles' career has taken him everywhere, and now he faces the task of rebuilding the Bucs without Tom Brady. If anyone has the experience to do it, it's Todd Bowles. Was Todd Bowles' net worth in 2023 a surprise?