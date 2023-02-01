Tom Brady, arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, forfeited a bonkers deal with FOX Sports to return for one more NFL season. This led to an ultimatum from wife Gisele Bündchen about their marriage, which unfortunately resulted in a divorce. Now Brady has retired “for good” after his 2022 season, which wasn’t the most illustrious way to go out given the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ struggles. Still, it was truly an incredible career that resulted in seven Super Bowl wins between the Buccaneers and New England Patriots. Now, let’s look at Tom Brady’s net worth in 2023.

Tom Brady’s net worth in 2023: $250 million

Tom Brady’s net worth is a whopping $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. That number was due to grow after signing an insanely massive deal with FOX Sports to be a broadcaster following retirement, but Brady returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season. With Brady retiring again now, we’ll see if he follows through on this deal and adds even more to this net worth.

This is his lone net worth and does not include money made by his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. The two combined are estimated to be worth nearly $650 million.

All of this was an unlikely outcome when he was drafted 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft. The New England Patriots added the Michigan product to back up Drew Bledsoe, and the rest is history.

In June of 2000, Brady signed a three-year rookie deal worth $866,500. Before the contract was done, Brady had won the starting job, led the Patriots to a Super Bowl title, and was named Super Bowl MVP. One year after winning his first ring, Brady signed a four-year extension worth $29.6 million.

This contract was rewarded once again by Brady. From 2002-2004, Brady led the Patriots to a 37-11 record. New England won back-to-back Super Bowl championships and Brady was named Super Bowl MVP once again. This was when the dynasty was solidified and Brady began writing his name in the history books. Brady signed another four-year contract in 2005. This one was worth $42.8 million.

Surprisingly, the Patriots did not win a Super Bowl from 2005 to Brady’s next contract in 2010. However, during that time Brady won two league MVPs and was named Offensive Player of the Year twice. New England won double-digit games in every season and finished the 2007 season with a perfect 16-0 regular season. In September of 2010, Brady signed a four-year, $72 million extension to remain in New England.

In 2011, the Patriots began their string of eight straight AFC Championship Game appearances. They made five Super Bowl appearances and came away with three victories. Brady added two more Super Bowl MVP trophies during that time, before adding another Lombardi trophy with the Buccaneers.

Restructures and Endorsements

Tom Brady was always open to restructuring contracts during his time in New England. This allowed the team to clear up cap space and add more elite talent around their future Hall of Fame quarterback. That is the championship mentality that surrounding the entire organization.

This began in 2012 when Brady agreed to restructure his $5.75 salary to $950K. The Patriots converted his roster bonus to a signing bonus. Altogether, this cleared up $7.2 million in cap space. The very next year, Brady signed a three-year, $27 million restructured contract. In 2014, the Patriots added Super Bowl No. 4. Brady signed yet another extension in 2016. This was a two-year, $41 million deal.

Soon after the pen hit the paper, the Patriots traded backup Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers. This showed that the team was loyal to Brady despite his age. Brady immediately showed that he could still play at a high level by adding his third league MVP in 2017. The Patriots would also win their fifth and sixth Super Bowl championships in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

The 2016 season did not come without controversy. Brady and the Patriots were being investigated for using slightly deflated footballs during the 2014 playoffs against the Indianapolis Colts. This was a game that the Patriots won 45-7.

After a long investigation, Brady was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season. He forfeited $235,294 in salary that year. From then on, Brady signed a two-year, $30 million restructure contract in 2018. His final deal in New England came on a one-year, $23 million deal for the 2019 season.

Throughout his 23-year career, Brady made $332,962,392 in NFL contracts after his final $30 million deal with Tampa Bay, per Spotrac. He made nearly $98 million in his three seasons with the Buccaneers, which included one Super Bowl win and three playoff appearances.

Off the field, Brady has plenty of endorsements that bring more money in. According to Forbes, Brady brought in $52 million in endorsements in 2022 to help him come in at No. 9 on the list of the World’s Highest-Paid Athletes. Some of his sponsors include Christopher Cloos, Electronic Arts, Fanatics, Hertz Global Holdings, IWC Schaffhausen, Subway, T-Mobile, Under Armour and Wheels Up. He also had a deal with FTX, though that got him in a bit of hot water when it went under.

Furthermore, Tom Brady has his TB12 lifestyle brand, and he recently launched Autograph, an NFT company, and 199 Productions to develop documentaries, films and TV shows. Brady’s Man in the Arena docuseries released in 2021, and the feature film 80 for Brady will be out in 2023.

Future Endeavors

Tom Brady turned 45 on August 3, 2022. He had said that he wanted to continue playing until the age of 45, and he was able to do just that before retiring.

With his final season in the books and insane FOX Sports money possibly still looming, Tom Brady’s net worth in 2023 is set to skyrocket even more. He also has three children to help raise, and we’ll see if there’s any chance at a reunion with Gisele.

Either way, Tom Brady will be a busy man as he continues to build his empire even after his 23-year NFL playing career.