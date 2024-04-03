Tom Sandoval is taking a walk down memory lane with his relationship with Rachel Leviss. Sandoval said that their “connection was real” and it was more than people have made it out to be.
Sandoval told VPR executive producer Alex Baskins that he and Leviss “spent a ridiculous amount of time … It’s embarrassing to say … but we spent so much time together, talking and getting to know each other. We knew everything about each other. It was a very safe, accepting place and very positive in a lot of ways.”
During the time of Sandoval and Leviss' affair, he was in a relationship with their Vanderpump Rules costar, Ariana Maddix. Maddix and Sandoval were dating for nearly a decade prior to the affair which evidently ended their relationship. Maddix found some “inappropriate texts” between Sandoval and Leviss which blew up their spot.
“It initially was one thing. And then it grew into something else,” he recalled. “But yeah, the feelings … at one point, I would have done anything for her. You know what I mean? Like, for real, like anything.”
Since Maddix and Sandoval had been dating for nine years, he was delaying that it was eventually time to break up.
“I was doing this process, trying to make it perfect, but I should have just pulled the trigger and done it. I should have backed off when I felt feelings and really, really tried to get to the root of where those were coming from and if they were just for this person or the need to feel loved because I was lacking so much love,” he said on Bravo's Hot Mic podcast. “I was yearning for it. ..I was yearning for that admiration in my life that I wasn't getting. And so when I got it, it became intoxicating to me.”
What Has Rachel Leviss Said About The Affair?
Well, Leviss has been pretty close-lipped about the affair, as she recently named Sandoval and Maddix in a lawsuit.
Leviss claims that while she was in a relationship with Sandoval (concurrently while he was still dating Madix), he filmed sexually explicit videos “without her knowledge or consent,” according to legal documents obtained by People. Leviss claims that she was the “victim of the predatory and dishonest behavior of an older man” as Sandoval is 11 years her senior.
Madix is roped into the lawsuit as Leviss claims that the videos were “distributed, disseminated, and discussed publicly by a scorned woman [Madix] seeking vengeance” after learning of her and Sandoval's relationship. Madix and Sandoval were dating for nine years until their breakup in 2023 after learning of his affair with Leviss.
According to an insider per DailyMail.com, “Tom is so crushed right now by this lawsuit. None of them ever realized that this would take the toll on Rachel that it did.”
“Tom honestly thought that he and Rachel would ride off into the sunset together. He was obsessed with her,” the insider continued. “He loved her so much and was so sure that she was the one he would spend forever with. For her to turn around and sue him is so absolutely shocking.”
Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.