2024 is hitting hard with the new video games it's been releasing. March continues the trend as it stores another set of great video game releases. If this keeps up, we'll have a definite embarrassment of riches this year, with great games coming out every other week or so. But we're getting ahead of ourselves. For now, here are the top 10 new games coming out this month of March 2024.
Top 10 New Games of March 2024
Here are the great games you should check out this month.
10. Alone in the Dark
Pieces Interactive and THQ Nordic join forces in reviving this long-forgotten horror video game series, remaking the first game and effectively rebooting the franchise, hopefully for the better.
An upcoming survival horror game, Alone in the Dark follows Emily Hartwood and private investigator Edward Camby as they travel to Derceto Manor, a home for the mentally fatigued, in search of Emily's uncle, Jeremy.
Following an over-the-shoulder third-person perspective, the game will feature thrilling and suspenseful moments with some light combat. Alone in the Dark will be coming out on March 20, 2024, on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam.
9. MLB The Show 24
MLB The Show returns with its annual video game with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on the cover. The game promises to be a visual treat as it features 400 new animations and logic improvements, new throws, pitcher animations, and new base sizes.
MLB The Show 24 also wishes to give players more control over their characters both in batting and pitching, equipped with new interface improvements, gameplay balancing, and improvements.
MLB The Show 24 will be coming out on March 19, 2024, on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch.
8. Princess Peach: Showtime!
Princess Peach makes her return as the primary character of a video game in Princess Peach: Showtime! In this new action-adventure game, Princess Peach takes on new roles as she helps defend the Sparkle Theater from the Wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch.
This is the first time Princess Peach has made a starring role in her own video game since the release of Super Princess Peach for the Nintendo DS back in 2005. Peach takes on different roles in the game, including Swordfighter, Detective, Patissier, Kung Fu, Ninja, Cowgirl, Figure Skater, Dashing Thief, Mermaid, and Mighty.
Princess Peach: Showtime! is a Nintendo Switch exclusive and will be coming out on March 22, 2024.
7. Unicorn Overlord
A game ten years in the making, Unicorn Overlord is a throwback to early 90s tactics role-playing games with a modern flair and twist. Players lead troops across large battlefields, each troop consisting of up to six characters. When enemy troops collide on the battlefield, battles resolve automatically based on character stats, abilities, and combat efficiencies.
In Unicorn Overlord, players lead a liberation army as Prince Alain, exiled from his kingdom he's trying to take back from the Zenoiran Empire. Alain has to gather allies and strategically take down the Empire, which players can do in a variety of ways with the game's open-world format.
Unicorn Overlord will be coming out on March 8, 2024, on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and the Xbox Series X.
6. The Outlast Trials
Outlast has spooked millions of horror fans throughout the years, but never at the same time. With The Outlast Trials, players can join other fans and get hunted together in this online multiplayer cooperative survival horror experience.
Players will have to work together to survive as they have no means to fight back against their hunters in this game. Thankfully, players can choose one of the four distinct character classes in the game to increase their chances of escaping.
Coming out less than a year after it entered early access, The Outlast Trials is set to be released on March 5, 2024, for PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X.
5. Open Roads
Open Roads promises an emotional story through its interactive movie mystery-thriller style. Starring Keri Russell and Kaitlyn Dever and published by Annapurna Interactive, we're sure that this game will be unique and engaging.
Open Roads follows the story of single mother Opal and her 16-year-old daughter Tess as they embark on a road trip where they learn more than what they bargained for.
After a one-month delay, Open Roads is finally coming out on PC through Steam, as well as on consoles on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on March 28, 2024.
4. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile
Call of Duty's most popular game mode is finally arriving on mobile devices, bringing the battle royale experience to the palm of your hands. With a maximum player count of 120 players per lobby, this will be the biggest battle royale game on mobile to date. It will be a free-to-play title and will offer cross-progression with Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, but not cross-play.
Either solo or with friends, players can take on both the Battle Royale and Resurgence game modes and try their best to survive and become the last man standing in each match. The Gulag also makes an appearance in the mobile version of the game, letting you redeploy even after you are already eliminated.
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will be coming out on March 21, 2024, releasing on iOS and Android devices.
3. Rise of the Ronin
Team Ninja is back with yet another promising action-role-playing video game, returning to Japan after a short stint in China with Rise of the Ronin. Once again, players take on the role of a custom character as they navigate the Boshin War of the Japanese Shogunate.
Set in Edo in the late 19th century during the Bakumatsu or the final years of the Tokugawa Shogunate, when dissatisfied forces within and without Japan set the country into turmoil as Imperialists tried to restore the power back to the Emperor and away from the Shogun.
Players will be able to explore historic depictions of Yokohama, Kyoto, and Edo with various traversal tools like a grappling hook or a glider, either alone or with two other players, fighting with katanas and other Boshin war firearms, as they choose which side to support in a war that will dictate the future of Japan.
Rise of the Ronin will be coming out as a PlayStation 5 exclusive when it gets released on March 22, 2024.
2. WWE 2K24
This year's new WWE 2K game is coming out this March, just a month before The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania XL. As a way to commemorate the four decades of WrestleMania, WWE 2K24 features a WrestleMania Showcase, with throwback matches across the event's illustrious history.
WWE 2K24 also features a new story for its career mode in Unleashed and Undisputed MyRISE modes, massive improvements in gameplay as well as in the different Universe, MyFACTION, and MyGM game modes. There are also brand-new moves, animations, match types, and of course, wrestlers.
WWE 2K24 is coming out on March 8, 2024, on PC through Steam, as well as on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X.
1. Dragon's Dogma 2
The long-awaited sequel to a role-playing cult classic so good that its small community of fans convinced many others to echo their call for a follow-up title; Dragon's Dogma 2 is finally coming out this month.
Dragon's Dogma 2 is an action role-playing game played from the third-person perspective, with the player taking on the role of the Arisen. The Arisen can be customized with their appearance, gender, race, and character class, as well as two additional Pawns that they can add as their followers.
Set in an open world that is four times as large as the original game, and is set in a parallel world from the first one. The game is split between two major kingdoms, Vermund and Battahl, populated with all kinds of fantasy races, and filled with emergent events, interesting quests, and fantastical NPCs.
Dragon's Dogma 2 is coming out on PC through Steam, PS5, and the Xbox Series X.
And that's all of the new games coming out this month. March 2024 is truly filled with new games that you should check out. Will the same be the case in April? Well, you should stick around with us here on ClutchPoints Gaming to find out.