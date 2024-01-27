Spectacular returns, exciting debuts, and honorable legends make their presence felt as part of the WWE 2K24 roster.

WWE 2K24 Roster: Full List of Confirmed Wrestlers, Superstars, Legends, and Managers

WWE 2K24 season is finally here. We've constructed this list based on numerous announcements, trailer videos, and gameplay footage to document who has been seen as part of the game so far. We will be updating this list as more names are confirmed to be part of the WWE 2K24 roster, with the final list coming out near launch day on March 8, 2024. According to 2K, this year's roster will boast more than 200 wrestlers, on par with last year's record-setting 222 members of the WWE 2K23 roster. So, without further ado, here is the full list of confirmed wrestlers, superstars, legends, and managers that are part of the WWE 2K24 roster.

Andre the Giant Asuka Austin Theory Batista Becky Lynch Bianca Belair Bobby “The Brain” Heenan (Manager) Bret Hart Brock Lesnar Bron Breakker Carmelo Hayes Charlotte Flair Charlotte Flair WM33^ Chyna Cody Rhodes Cody Rhodes Mattel*' Cody Rhodes Undashing' Cora Jade Damian Priest Dominik Mysterio Drew McIntyre Dusty Rhodes '76' Gigi Dolin Hulk Hogan John Cena Karrion Kross Kevin Nash Kevin Owens Kofi Kingston Kurt Angle LA Knight “Macho King” Randy Savage WM6^ “Macho Man” Randy Savage “Michin” Mia Yim Randy Orton Razor Ramon Rey Mysterio Rey Mysterio WM22^ Rhea Ripley Rhea Ripley WM36^ Roman Reigns Shawn Michaels Solo Sikoa Stardust' “Stone Cold” Steve Austin “Superstar” Billy Graham' The Miz The Rock Triple H Triple H WM30^ Trish Stratus Tyler Breeze Undertaker Undertaker '98 Xavier Woods Yokozuna Zoey Stark

‘Pre-order Bonus

^DLC

*MyFACTION Exclusive

WWE 2K24 Pre-Order Bonus

These members of the WWE 2K24 roster are included as part of the game's pre-order bonus, for all those who purchase the Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, or the Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition before March 7, 2024:

Cody Rhodes Mattel* Cody Rhodes Undashing Dusty Rhodes '76 Stardust “Superstar” Billy Graham

WWE 2K24 Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition Wrestlers

These members of the WWE 2K24 roster are locked behind the Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition of the game:

Charlotte Flair WM33 “Macho King” Randy Savage WM6 Rey Mysterio WM22 Rhea Ripley WM36 Triple H WM30

WWE 2K24 Post-Launch DLC Wrestlers

2K and Visual Concepts have revealed that the game will have five post-launch DLC packs, which will be included as part of the Season Pass of the Deluxe Edition and the Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition. We expect these DLC packs to be at the same price as last year's entry at $9.99 for each pack or for $39.99 for the Season Pass containing all five DLCs. However, none of these DLC packs has been revealed thus far. Expect to see five wrestlers from each pack, including any new managers. Last year's DLC content also focused solely on new wrestlers, but we can also hope that this year new arenas could also be included in the DLC content or in future patches. We'll update this section once more details emerge about WWE 2K24 DLC content.

MyRISE Mode Unlockables

WWE 2K24 will see its career mode MyRISE have a more significant role in the overall experience of the game, as revealed by 2K. This means that there will be a lot more unlockables coming from this game mode including arenas, attires, and possibly even wrestlers. Last year's entry did see some wrestlers come from MyRISE Mode as unlockables, but so far, we haven't confirmed any members of the WWE 2K24 roster to be unlocked through the career mode just yet. We'll update this section once more details emerge regarding MyRISE unlockables for WWE 2K24.

And that's it for our initial list of all of the wrestlers, legends, superstars, managers, unlockables, and DLC characters for WWE 2K24. Stay tuned to this space for the latest updates in WWE 2K24. Unfortunately, it's clear that there are still wrestler variants that will be locked behind the MyFACTION game mode, as confirmed by the inclusion of Cody Rhodes' Mattel version in the pre-order bonuses for the game.

WWE 2K24 is set to release on March 8, 2024, and will be coming out three days earlier for those who pre-order the Deluxe Edition and the Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition, on March 5, 2024. The game will be available on PC through Steam, as well as on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X, with the Standard Edition retailing for $59.99, the Deluxe Edition for $99.99, and the Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition for $119.99.