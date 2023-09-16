Another exciting weekend of football is upon us! This weekend features some interesting storylines as the New York Giants look to turn the page after a disastrous start to their season, and their opponent may be just what the doctor ordered to get Brian Daboll’s squad back on track. Elsewhere, the Buffalo Bills look to forget their own poor start to the season and take out their frustration on a significantly less talented Las Vegas team.

We will also get to see two talented and hyped rookies face each other, both looking to claim their first win at the professional level. Keep reading for my favorite picks this weekend!

NFL Odds: Raiders at Bills

Raiders: +8.5 (-115)

Bills: -8.5 (-105)

Josh Allen is an MVP-caliber player when he is at his best, and I expect him to be at his best this week. The entire Bills team should be angry at their performance against the Jets and eager to turn the page and stomp the Raiders into the ground in front of their home crowd.

If Josh Allen can limit his turnovers and stop shooting himself in the foot, the Bills should cruise to an easy victory this weekend. On paper, the Bills are without a doubt the better team. Unfortunately, they are as inconsistent as they are talented. I’m wagering that this weekend, on the heels of a stunning defeat, we’ll see the good version of the Bills and they will cruise to an easy victory while reminding the world just how talented they are when they play up to their full potential.

Raiders-Bills Pick: Bills -8.5 (-105)

NFL Odds: Colts at Texans

Colts: +1 (-110); Over 39.5 (-105) ML +100

Texans: -1 (-110); Under 39.5 (-115) ML -118

This game represents an intriguing matchup with two potential quality betting opportunities. Both teams are starting rookie quarterbacks that went into draft night with plenty of hype. Anthony Richardson is under center for the Colts, while former Ohio State star CJ Stroud will be helming the offense for the Texans. Both young quarterbacks have immense talent, but neither has a win under their belt yet at the professional level.

The Texans offensive line struggled to keep Stroud upright last week, while the Colts running game failed to provide Richardson with much of anything resembling support.

I think the Colts have a slightly better defense, and playing at home will give them a slight advantage. In a game that is otherwise a toss-up, this could make all the difference. With both teams facing struggles on the offensive side of the ball, I love the under for this matchup.

Colts-Texans Pick: Colts ML (+100), Under 39.5 (-115)

NFL Odds: Giants at Cardinals

Giants: -4.5 (-102)

Cardinals: +4.5 (-120)

I think the absolute shellacking the New York Giants suffered at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys last week is having a bigger impact on this line than it should. The Giants should be bigger favorites than this against an absolutely dreadful Arizona Cardinals team.

I don’t love Daniel Jones as a quarterback, but I absolutely like him more than Josh Dobbs, who will be under center for the Cardinals.

The Giants struggled to keep Jones upright last week, but that was going against a talented and ferocious Dallas defense with playmakers in the front seven who get after the quarterback and ballhawks in the secondary to make said quarterback pay when he rushes a throw or misses a read under pressure.

The Giants should have a much easier time protecting their newly minted multimillion-dollar investment at quarterback, and the team should also be able to give him significantly more support. Saquon Barkley should lead the way for a ground attack that I expect will see much more success against a weaker defensive front than this unit experienced last week versus Dallas.

A better and more productive running game will lead to a more balanced offense that will keep Jones from feeling the pressure to bite off more than he can chew. This will reduce the likelihood of backbreaking turnovers. If the Giants can limit their turnovers, they should absolutely win this game. I’d take this bet up to 7.5 points, so I’m absolutely backing New York here.

Giants-Cardinals Pick: Giants -4.5 (-102)