Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young just tied the knot, getting married to longtime girlfriend Shelby Miller. While many sports fans, especially ones in Atlanta, know the pitcher Shelby Miller, this Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young. We’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s wife Shelby Miller.

Trae Young’s wife Shelby Miller

Shelby Miller was born on Oct. 25, 1995, which makes her almost three years older than Young. The Hawks guard came into the world on Sept. 19, 1998. Shelby is from Norman, Oklahoma, while Young is from Lubbock, Texas.

Trae Young, Shelby Miller met at Oklahoma

Norman will always have a special place in Shelby’s heart not only because she was born there, but also because that’s the place where she and Young first met — at the University of Oklahoma, in particular. Young played college ball for the Sooners and wreaked havoc in the Big 12 during the 2017-18 season. In that lone year with the Sooners, Young averaged 27.4 points and 8.7 dimes in 35.4 minutes per game. He was already being projected as a high NBA Draft pick at the time, though many questioned whether he could make it big in the pros given his size.

One person who surely didn’t doubt Trae Young’s promise was Shelby Miller, who was a cheerleader for the Sooners back then. While NBA scouts were drooling all over Young as they watched him drive the Sooners’ high-powered offense, Shelby was right there at Oklahoma games witnessing her future boyfriend lay the foundation of what would eventually become a stellar career with the Hawks.

Trae Young’s girlfriend also cheered for the Oklahoma Sooners’ football team in 2018, the last year of Kyler Murray’s career in Norman, which meant that she also entertained the crowd while the most lethal offense — arguably — in NCAA football went to work that season.

When did Trae Young, Shelby Miller begin dating?

Shelby Miller and Trae Young began dating in 2017. She made the relationship public with an Instagram post in October of that year.

A year later, Young was drafted fifth overall by the Dallas Mavericks before the team traded him to Atlanta along with a future pick in exchange for Luka Doncic. If you scroll down long enough on Shelby’s Instagram account, you would come across a post of herself and Trae Young showing the two having a good time on the morning before the 2018 NBA Draft with the following caption: “Wishing the best of luck to my mans tonight! Go get that dream bby!❤️ You make me look good b😏”

Shelby Miller's family

Trae Young’s new wife doesn’t post a lot of pictures or updates on Instagram about her parents, but we know that she’s the daughter of Sherri and Mike. Sherri Miller works as an adjunct instructor and intern supervisor at the University of Oklahoma, while Mike is a Vice President at EnviroProducts. Will we see Young becoming an endorser of Mike’s company one day? That remains to be seen, but as long a Trae and Shelby are together, that should be at least a distant possibility.

On Facebook, Shelby posted a Happy Birthday greeting to Sherri back in 2021, which shows that she’s definitely close to her mother: “The expression “Got it from my Mama!” Doesn’t do us justice! Happy Birthday to the sweetest mama, Mimi and best friend! You’re so loved and cherished Sherr Bear🐻 I love you!❤️”

Shelby has a sister named Cassie who also attended Oklahoma. Shelby is a proud aunt to Tinsley.

Trae Young, Shelby Miller's trip to New York

In one Instagram post dated December 2018, Shelby and Trae were seen having a good time in The Big Apple. Ice Trae’s girlfriend accompanied that photo with the following caption that, in retrospect, sounded like a bit of a portent for the New York Knicks: “The only 🍎 in my eye! Loved exploring New York with you! Can’t wait to see you play in @MSG!♥️”

Years later, Young would put on a show in a playoff series against the Knicks, spoiling the Knickerbockers’ first appearance in the postseason in almost a decade.

Do Trae Young, Shelby Miller have kids?

Trae Yong and Shelby Miller welcomed their first child into the world in June 2022. They have a son named Tydus:

When did Trae Young, Shelby Miller get married?

Trae Young and Shelby Miller got married on July 22, 2023. They got engaged in December 2021. They are an adorable couple and we just hope that they’ll be together for a long time — longer than the insane shots Trae is regularly launching from near the logo.