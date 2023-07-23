It truly was another day, another opportunity for Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.

On Saturday, Young married his fiancee and longtime girlfriend Shelby Miller as they tied the knot at a ceremony. Footage from the wedding caught them dancing in the ballroom with the text “Forever Young” written on the floor.

You can watch it below (via ClutchPoints):

Trae Young and his longtime girlfriend Shelby Miller got married today 💍 ❤️ (via nav.visuals/IG) pic.twitter.com/RfnMBPcKMl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 23, 2023

Young, 24, and Miller, 27, had been engaged since Dec. 2021. They had also been dating since 2017 back in their University of Oklahoma days.

They have a son together, Tydus Reign Young, who was born last year in June.

Coincidentally, it turned out to be quite the day for weddings for NBA stars as Philadelphia 76ers man Joel Embiid also married his longtime girlfriend Anne de Paula in Southampton, New York.

Like Embiid, Young will be hoping to get another ring but this time, with the Hawks. The 24-year-old is entering his sixth season with Atlanta in the upcoming 2023/24 season.

Last season, he averaged 26.2 points and 10.2 assists to help the Hawks reach a Play-In Tournament berth where they eventually entered the playoffs as the No. 7 seed.

The Hawks put up a good fight, but were ultimately knocked out of the first round after a 4-2 exit at the hands of the Boston Celtics.

Young's best postseason stint with Atlanta came in 2021 when he lead the organization to the Eastern Conference Finals. They would go on to lose to the eventual champions in the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

Young will undoubtedly be wanting to go a step or two higher in the near future.