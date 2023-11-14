The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Utah Jazz as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Trail Blazers are 3-6 this season, and they have lost three in a row. It is no secret that they are dealing with some injuries, as well. Jerami Grant, and Sheadon Sharpe will be leading the offense for the time being. However, they are doing a pretty good job. Grant is scoring 22.8 points per game while Sharpe is scoring 19.8. DeAndre Ayton is averaging a double-double for the Blazers, as well.

The Jazz are 3-7 to begin this season, but they just ended a losing streak with a win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Lauri Markkanen is having another All-Star season through the first 10 games. He is averaging 24.2 points, and 8.6 rebounds per game. Jordan Clarkson, and John Collins are both scoring at least 15.0 points per game. Collin Sexton is scoring 12.2 points per game off the bench.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Jazz Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +6 (-106)

Utah Jazz: -6 (-114)

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

The Blazers have not been playing well, but they have a good matchup against the Jazz. Despite their injuries, the Blazers have a good chance to score a lot in this game. Utah allows teams to score the fifth-most points in the NBA at over 121 points per game. Teams have the fourth-best field goal percentage against the Jazz, as well. Jerami Grant, and Shaedon Sharpe should be able to score over 20 points each. If they can do that, and set the tone for the Blazers, they will be able to cover the spread.

Portland does have to play some good defense in this game, though. They actually do play some decent defense, though. Portland allows 111.7 points per game, and that is the 11th-best in the NBA. The Blazers need to shut down Markkanen because the rest of the team will not beat them. If the Blazers can continue to play some decent defense, they will cover the spread.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

Utah has a good chance to cover the spread. This is because the Blazers do not score the basketball well. Jerami Grant, and Shaedon Sharpe are pretty good at scoring, but the rest of the team struggles. The Blazers are dealing with injuries, so they will continue to struggle to score as a team. Portland scores the least amount of points per game in the NBA, and the Jazz need to take advantage of that. If the Jazz can hold the Blazers down, they will cover the spread.

Final Trail Blazers-Jazz Prediction & Pick

The Jazz and Blazers are both struggling this season. The Blazers are expected, but the Jazz should be a little bit better. In this game, the Jazz are the favorites, and I think they will prove the sportsbook right. I am taking the Jazz to cover the spread, and handle the Trail Blazers in this game.

Final Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Jazz -6 (-114), Under 231.5 (-110)