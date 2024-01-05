Rematch from Wednesday between Portland and Dallas. Check out our NBA odds series as we make our Trail Blazers-Mavericks prediction and pick.

The Portland Trail Blazers and the Dallas Mavericks run it back for a rehash of their showdown on Wednesday night. Below is our NBA odds series as ClutchPoints hands out a Trail Blazers-Mavericks prediction and pick. ClutchPoints will also let you know how to watch the game.

Dallas handled Portland pretty handily on Wednesday night thanks to Luka Doncic's 41 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Doncic, who scored 30 of his 41 in the first half, shot 13-of-21 from the field, knocked down four three-pointers, and went 11-of-14 from the freethrow line. Kyrie Irving also had a strong outing with 29 points, with 22 of them coming in the first half. He shot 10-of-19 from the field and also connected on four three-pointers.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers were held to just 39.1 percent shooting from the field and committed 22 turnovers. The game was pretty much done by half time after Dallas poured in a 43-22 second quarter to take a 31-point lead into the break. Shaedon Sharpe led all Portland scorers with 16 points off the bench, while Anfernee Simons shot just 5-of-16 from the field and scored just 15 points. Scoot Henderson scored just seven points on a dismal 2-of-11 shooting.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Mavericks Odds

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Mavericks Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +10.5 (-110)

Dallas Mavericks: -10.5 (-110)

Over: 238.5 (-110)

Under: 238.5 (-110)

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

The Portland Trail Blazers have covered the spread in just 15 of their 33 games so far this season. On the road, they are better with a 9-8 record, though they did not cover Wednesday night's 18.5-point spread. Similarly, Trail Blazers games have surpassed the point total 15 of 33 times, but just 8-9 on the road.

Portland should enter this game with extra motivation after the embarrassment it suffered at the hands of Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the rest of the Mavericks. Following a loss, the Blazers have gone 11-12 against the spread.

Portland's No. 3 ranked three-point shooting defense failed to slow down Dallas, as the Mavs shot 43.3 percent from three on Wednesday. Look for them to a better job in challenging the Mavericks' looks from downtown.

Likewise, expect Anfernee Simons to have a bounce back game after going just 5-of-16 a couple of nights ago. He also made just one of his seven triple tries on the evening. Though he did just return from a three-game absence on Wednesday night. Typically, Simons puts up 26.1 points on a nightly basis, while making 44.7 percent of his attempts from the field and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Jerami Grant, Portland's second-leading scorer, has also been quiet as of late. He has scored just 25 points over his previous two games, thought that has a lot to do with the Blazers' blowout losses. On the season, however, he is averaging 21.7 points while shooting 45.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Shaedon Sharpe has also been solid in his sophomore campaign. His scoring has spiked up from 9.9 points in his rookie season to 16.4 points in Year 2.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

Dallas has covered the spread in 19 of its 35 games this season. However, the team is just 7-9 at home. The Mavs did cover the 18.5-point spread on Wednesday by beating Portland by 29. On the over/under, the Mavs are 20-14, including 10-7 at American Airlines Center.

Luka Doncic has been on a tear the entire season and will look to repeat what he did to the Trail Blazers a couple of nights ago. Doncic made quick work of Portland, scoring 30 points in the first half. Kyrie Irving also contributed to that first half onslaught with 22 points through the first two quarters.

On the season, Doncic is averaging 33.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 9.3 assists and is shooting 48.7 percent from the field and a career-best 38.2 percent from three. Irving also vowed to be more aggressive. He is averaging 22.8 points and 5.1 assists.

The Mavs will look to stay hot from beyond the arc and negate Portland's top-rated three-point defense. As a team, Dallas connected on 13-of-40 from three.

However, the Mavericks could be without starting center Derek Lively II, who suffered a left ankle sprain. This is unfortunate because the rookie just recently returned from a four-game absence with the same injury.

Dallas was also without backup guard Dante Exum (heel) and Richaun Holmes (personal). Both are doubtful and are unlikely to suit up on Friday.

Final Trail Blazers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

The Mavericks should be able to cover the spread in this one. Doncic will be Doncic. Also expect Irving to be a man of his word and stay aggressive. Meanwhile, take the under in this one. Dallas and Portland failed to go over the total on Wednesday, so we'll go with the trend from that game.

Final Trail Blazers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks: -10.5 (-110); Over: 238.5 (-110)