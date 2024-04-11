It is game two of a four-game AL Central weekend series as the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Tigers prediction, pick, and how-to watch.
The Twins enter the day Thursday at 4-6 on the year, and they lost two of three to the Dodgers. They did win their final game, as Edouard Julien hit a solo home run in the fifth, his second of the game, to give the Twins a 3-2 lead that they would hold on to. Meanwhile, the Tigers are 7-4 on the year and just split a two-game series with the Pirates. After losing their first one, the Tigers looked destined to lose again, down 3-1 going into the ninth. They would score four runs in the ninth though, to take the 5-3 lead and win the game by that score.
On Wednesday the two will play an afternoon game. Pablo Lopez will be going for the Twins. He is 1-1 on the year with a 2.84 ERA. For the Tigers, it will be Tarik Skubal. He is 1-0 on the year with a 2.92 ERA.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Twins-Tigers Odds
Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-205)
Moneyline: +102
Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+168)
Moneyline: -120
Over: 7 (-115)
Under: 7 (-105)
How to Watch Twins vs. Tigers
Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT
TV: BSNOX/NSDET
Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 11th game with the Tigers.
The Twins are 29th in runs scored this year while sitting 30th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging. Carlos Correa has been solid so far this year. He is hitting .324 on the year with a .453 on-base percentage. Correia has scored five runs and driven in four so far this year. He also has hit two doubles and a home run. Joining him hitting well is Byron Buxton. HJe is hitting .237 with a .293 open base percentage. Buxton has three doubles and two runs scored to go with his five RBIs.
Edouard Julien also comes into the game hitting better as of late. He is hitting just .188 on the year but now has a double and three home runs. Still, all three home runs are solo home runs for his only three RBIs. Further, three of the five runs he has scored are from his home runs. Alex Kirilloff also has three RBIs on the year and five runs scored. He has done this with two doubles, three triples, and a home run while hitting .324.
In the pitching department, the Twins are tenth in team ERA, 13th in WHIP, and 14th in team batting average. It will be Joe Ryan on the mound for the Twins in this one. He is 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA this year. Last time out, he went six innings, giving up three runs, and took the loss. He has faced current members of the Tigers 41 times in his career. They are hitting .244 off of him with two home runs and seven RBIs.
Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 11th game with the Twins.
While the Tigers are winning, it is not producing a ton on offense. They are 26th in the majors in runs scored, 23rd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging. Riley Greene has been solid this year. While he is hitting just .205 this year, he has a .340 on-base percentage. Greene has a double and three home runs, leading to five RBIS and seven runs scored. Joining him in the outfield is Matt Vierling. He is hitting .269 with a .296 on-base percentage. He has a double and a home run, leading to two RBIs. Vierling has also scored five times.
Meanwhile, MNark Cnaha has shown some power this year. He has two doubles and two home runs with four RBIS and four runs scored. Canha has also stolen a base and is getting on base at a .372 clip. Getting on base is something Gio Urshela has done well too. He is getting over base at a .387 clip, but that is because he is currently batting .387. He has two doubles, leading to three runs scored and four RBIs.
The pitching for the Tigers has been solid. They are seventh in the majors in ERA, sixth in WHIP, and third in opponent batting average. In this one, it will be the former twin Kenta Maeda on the mound for the Tigers. He is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP. Last time out, he went 5.2 innings, giving up three runs and a home run. He also gave up three home runs in his first start of the year. Even though he is a former member of the Twins, he has faced current members of the Twins for 59 career at-bats. They are hitting .237 off of Maeda with three home runs and seven RBIs.
Final Twins-Tigers Prediction & Pick
The Twins offense has been dreadful this year, but the Tigers offense has not been much better. It was a random burst of offense that got them a win earlier in the week, while the Twins got a win based on the power of one player and pitching. The pitching is better overall for the Twins, and they have the better pitcher in this matchup. Maeda had been hit hard already this year, and his former team would surely like to continue that trend. Take the Twins in this one.
Final Twins-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Twins +1.5 (-205)