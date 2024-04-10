The Minnesota Twins will begin a four-game series with the Detroit Tigers on Thursday at Comerica Park. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Twins-Tigers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Twins are coming off a bad series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now, they hope to bounce back as they head to Motown for a showdown with their divisional rivals in Detroit.
The Tigers are coming off an up-and-down series with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Therefore, they hope to gain momentum in this first of a four-game set with their rivals in front of the Detroit faithful.
It will be the first meeting between the Twins and Tigers this season. Last season, the Tigers won the series 8-5. The teams have split the last 26 games. Therefore, these games are always tight, and the pendulum has yet to swing in anyone's favor yet.
Pablo Lopez will start for the Twins and has a record of 1-1 with a 2.84 ERA over two starts. Recently, he went 5 2/3 innings while allowing four runs, three earned, on six hits in a loss to the Cleveland Guardians. Lopez is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA with 18 strikeouts over two career starts against Detroit.
Tarik Skubal is the Tigers' starter and is 1-0 with a 2.92 ERA. He pitched 6 1/3 innings in his last outing, allowing four earned runs on four hits and striking out nine in a no-decision against the Oakland Athletics. Skubal is 2-3 with a 3.91 ERA over nine career starts against the Twins.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Twins-Tigers Odds
Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-210)
Moneyline: +104
Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+172)
Moneyline: -122
Over: 7 (-105)
Under: 7 (-115)
How to Watch Twins vs. Tigers
Time: 1:10 PM ET/10:10 AM PT
TV: Bally Sports North
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Twins have had issues scoring over their first few games of the season. Thus, they hope they can make adjustments and start driving runners home. It starts with the top of the lineup.
Manuel Margot is their leadoff hitter and is hitting .296 with two RBIs and five runs in his career against the Tigers. Overall, he has to set the tone to give the Twins a fighting chance to score. Carlos Correa has had the most experience against the Tigers. Significantly, he is batting .278 with nine home runs, 30 RBIs, and 24 runs over 50 career games with the Tigers.
Byron Buxton has not done well against the Tigers. So far, he is batting just .146 with four home runs, five RBIs, and 13 runs over 25 career games against them. Edouard Julien is supposed to be this solid second baseman. However, he is clipping only .250 with two RBIs and two runs over nine games against Detroit.
But the Twins will also need solid work out of Lopez. Significantly, he has not let them down when they have faced Detroit. Look for him to find the strike zone and make things challenging for the hitters.
The Twins will cover the spread if the top of their lineup can get on base. Then, they need to get a good outing from Lopez.
Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Tigers are hoping to contend for the AL Central this season. So far, the results have been mixed, as they have been largely inconsistent to start the season. It all starts with their hitting.
Gio Urshela is not a regular starter. However, his good play recently might have earned him a regular role in the lineup. The Tigers would like to see more out of Riley Greene. Significantly, he has done well against the Twins, averaging 1.07 hits per game. Spencer Torkelson is the third hitter in the lineup. Unfortunately, he has struggled against the Twins, batting .218 with six home runs, 10 RBIs, and 12 runs over 27 career games. Kerry Carpenter is the wildcard. Overall, he hits against right-handed hitters. If Carpenter can swing the bat well in this one, it might give Detroit the edge.
Skubal has been amazing so far this season. Now, he hopes to keep his momentum strong and throw six quality innings that gives the Tigers the best chance to win the ballgame.
The Tigers will cover the spread if their lineup can hit the ball off Lopez and get him into deep counts. Then, they need a great outing out of Skubal.
Final Twins-Tigers Prediction & Pick
Many people do not understand how good Lopez and Skubal are. Anyone could argue that they are two of the best pitchers in baseball. Because of that, this game may not have a lot of scoring. If both pitchers get in the groove, this could easily turn into a pitcher's duel. Naturally, when they leave the game, the bullpens could both implode. But in the meantime, we believe that Lopez and Skubal will keep the scoring down. Take the under in this one.
Final Twins-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Under 7 (-115)