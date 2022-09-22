Twitter digs up ugly past of Ime Udoka’s interim replacement Joe Mazzulla

The NBA world is reeling over the news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka will likely face a season-long suspension for having a consensual relationship with a female staff member on the Celtics. If he does end up getting suspended, it sounds like assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will be the one who ends up filling in for Udoka while he’s suspended.

Joe Mazzulla has been on the Celtics coaching since 2019, and he quickly became one of Udoka’s most trusted assistants last season, making him a logical choice to replace him. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Mazzulla has a clean past himself.

Once news of Joe Mazzulla’s potential replacement of Udoka came out, the internet quickly went to work to dig up more information on the guy who seems likely to become the Celtics’ newest head coach. It’s safe to say the information they ended up finding wasn’t all good.

“West Virginia point guard Joe Mazzulla has developed a rather unfortunate habit of finding his way into the police blotter. The first incident came in 2008, when Mazzulla was charged with underage drinking and aggravated assault at a Pittsburgh Pirates game. Last year, Mazzulla was suspended by West Virginia coach Bob Huggins for his arrest on charges of domestic battery. Mazzulla allegedly grabbed a woman by the neck at The Lady Lizard bar in Morgantown, W.Va. Both incidents involved alcohol.” – Eamonn Brennan, ESPN

It’s worth noting that these incidents are all from over ten years ago (this ESPN article was published in 2010) but that still doesn’t mean it’s a great look for the Celtics. It’s been a rough past couple of hours for the Boston Celtics, and if Joe Mazzulla ends up being appointed to replace Udoka, chances are it won’t get much easier for them over the next few hours either.