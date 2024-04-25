The 2024 NFL Draft was set to begin at 8 p.m. ET in Detroit, Michigan with all eyes focused on the top five, including where former Ohio State football star Marvin Harrison Jr. will likely end up. Harrison Jr.'s famous father is of course Marvin Harrison, who played for the Indianapolis Colts and was Peyton Manning's #1 target on the outside of the offense.
Harrison Jr.'s odds to be selected with a certain pick in the top five were revealed prior to the draft. Harrison Jr. explained why he skipped his NFL Combine and Pro Day opportunities.
The revelation was made on Thursday as Harrison Jr. and the Ohio State football program both shared the exciting photos.
Harrison Jr. Honors His Dad with Epic NFL Draft Fit
A necklace reminiscent of the famous Lion King Disney movie showing a young cub looking at his reflection in the water and seeing a massive, fully grown lion was included in Marvin Harrison Jr.'s epic NFL Draft fit along with artwork depicting a young boy and Marvin Harrison Jr. in a full Colts uniform.
The boy on the necklace appears to be Harrison Jr. during his days joining his father on the field in Indianapolis.
Harrison Jr. had 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns last season for the Ohio State Buckeyes while finishing the season as a Heisman Trophy finalist, losing out to Jayden Daniels of the Louisiana State University Tigers.
Harrison Jr. is expected to go number four overall at the latest in Thursday night's NFL Draft round one in Detroit, MI.
“Tough piece he gonna be alright in the league,” one fan said.
“He'll rock the powder blue look,” another fan added, indicating he may end up with the Los Angeles Chargers and former rival coach Jim Harbaugh. The Indianapolis Colts likely won't have a chance to draft the former Ohio State football legend as they pick later in the draft.
Harrison Jr.'s Fit for an NFL Team
Harrison Jr. did not participate in the 2024 NFL Draft Combine but it's assumed that he would have run somewhere in the 4.3 or 4.4 range in the 40-yard dash. He also did not participate in the Buckeyes' Pro Day but video has surfaced of Harrison running like he was ‘shot out of a cannon' in a private workout, with blazing fast speed not seen in a 6-foot-4 or taller, 200-plus pound prospect in several years, perhaps not since the days of Calvin Johnson and Randy Moss.
Harrison Jr. seems to be one of the surest bets among top five picks in recent NFL Draft history, and rest assured, his father Marvin Harrison Sr. will be watching the entire time, based on his own love for football and the way he raised his illustrious son.