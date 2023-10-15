Tommy Fury pulled away from KSI with a victory after their six-round boxing matchup. Many questioned the judges after Fury's victory, given that he had a point deduction and seemed to land fewer clean hits than KSI. However, renowned boxer Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury's half-brother, was ecstatic with his brother's win.

Tyson Fury celebrating his brother Tommy's win over KSI 🙌 (via @DAZNBoxing)pic.twitter.com/pzLxZajFMi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 14, 2023

KSI vs Tommy Fury: the Fury legacy continues

KSI was very vocal about Fury's win. He questioned the legitimacy of the event after claiming he outperformed Fury.

“I got robbed. It's outrageous bro. I was landing the cleanest shots. He couldn't get any jabs off. I was out of range every single time,” KSI said in a post-fight interview.

The YouTuber implied that the reason Tommy Fury won was because he is a professional boxer. If KSI won, it would be a “mockery to the sport.” Despite the YouTuber's outcry, Fury and his family are proud of the boxer's efforts.

In a post-fight interview, Fury claimed he injured his rand hand before the fight and was unable to use it for six weeks. He was able to recuperate and train to come out with the win. Fury was excited after hearing of his victory.

“The reason I'm so emotional is because I'm changing my family's life. Fight by fight I'm changing my little daughter's life.”

Fury addressed the questions on if he thought his performance was better than KSI's. He replied, “[I fought him hard], and that's all I can do. I said from day one, there'll never be another Tyson Fury. I'm just trying to be the best Tommy Fury I can be.”

Although Tommy Fury's skill likely does not measure up to Tyson's, there's love and excitement within the family regardless.