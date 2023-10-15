The KSI-Tommy Fury fight was one for the ages for a variety of reasons. Some viewers found the fight underwhelming given how much the main event was hyped up. However, YouTuber KSI looked impressive with his ability to hit and get through the rounds. Tommy Fury held his own as well. KSI's reaction after the match was noteworthy. After six rounds of fighting, the judges gave the match to Tommy Fury. Naturally, the YouTuber expressed his discontent with the outcome.

Was KSI robbed of victory against Tommy Fury?

KSI claimed that he threw more punches and landed more hits than Fury. Of course, he had a lot to say after the match was over:

“I got robbed. It's outrageous bro. I was landing the cleanest shots. He couldn't get any jabs off. I was out of range every single time,” KSI said in a post-fight interview. The Youtuber-turned boxer continued to elaborate on all the things he did right in the match, implying that Fury's performance was not as good as his.

"Obviously [Tommy Fury's] a pro boxer. If I won, it's a mockery for the sport… I got robbed. It's outrageous." Thoughts on KSI's statement after his loss to Fury? 🤔 (via @DAZNBoxing)pic.twitter.com/xuCGNBZ4gv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 14, 2023

KSI alludes to the reason he believes the judges chose Fury over him. “[It's] the Fury name, obviously he's a pro boxer. If I won, it's a mockery for the sport. [That's] how they see it…I won it.”

He further claimed that Tommy Fury landed only 12 punches during the entire fight. In contrast, KSI seemed to constantly deliver hits, although he did grapple Fury numerous times. Was the YouTuber robbed?

One X (Twitter) provided an explanation as to why KSI lost and offered him advice for the future.

In this sport cant leave it to judges when all thats seen is clinching and hugging … youre just asking for problems leaving it in there hands pic.twitter.com/almMmL0xmj — Fearless R&D 💯 (@FearlessRnD) October 14, 2023

Clearly, this viewer believes the YouTuber should have asserted his dominance more. His style of fighting made him appear more conservative, which gave the judges a reason to rule out of his favor. It seems to be a sound explanation and solution.

In the future, the KSI will be more prepared to take victory.