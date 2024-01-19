UCF looks for a Big 12 upset as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a UCF-Houston prediction, pick, and how-to-watch

UCF enters the game at 11-5 on the year, but just 2-2 in conference play. Still, while they have lost to Kansas State and BYU, they have pulled upsets in the other two matchups. First, they faced Kansas. Kansas led the entire first half but lost the way mid-way through the second half. Kansas tied the game twice in the second half, but UCF would go on to upset the third-ranked Jayhawks 65-60. Then, last time out, they faced Texas. Texas led the entire way until the 7:21 marker of the second half. From there, the UCF defense stepped up and they would go on to win 77-71.

Meanwhile, Houston is also 15-2, but they are just 1-2 in conference play so far. After opening with a dominating win over West Virginia, they have struggled. First, it was a four-point loss to Iowa State in which the two great defenses held each other at bay. Houston could not figure out scoring though and fell 57-53. Then they fell by one to TCU. In that game, TCU hit a shot with six seconds left to win 68-67. Last time out they rebounded. It was against 25th-tanked Texas Tech and Houston was dominant. They would win from start to finish, taking a 77-54 victory.

Why UCF Will Cover The Spread

UCF comes in ranked 71st in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 175th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 17th in adjusted defensive efficiency. UCF is 132nd in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 256th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Jaylin Sellers leads the offense. He comes in with 17.9 points per game this year while shooting 44.3 percent from the field. Second on the team is Darius Johnson. Johnson has 14.2 points per game this year but also leads the team in assists, with 3.6 per game on the season.

UCF is 27th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. They are 33rd in the nation in offensive rebounding rate while sitting 19th in defensive rebounding rate. Ibrahima Diallo leads the way. He comes in with 6.6 rebounds per game this year, while also having 6.5 points per game. Still, five other players on the team average more than four rebounds per game this year, as UCF averages 39.8 rebounds per game on the season.

UCF is 24th in the nation in opponents' points per game. They are also 22nd in the nation in steals per game while sitting tenth in blocks per game this year. Darius Johnson and Sehmarri Allen lead the way in steals, both coming in with 1.9 steals per game, while Jaylin Sellers has 1.4 steals per game. Meanwhile, Ibrahima Diallo has 2.1 blocks per game on the year, while Omar Payne has 1.4 blocks per game.

Why Houston Will Cover The Spread

Houston is ranked first in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are ranked 11th in adjusted offensive efficiency, but first in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency. Houston is 125th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 115th in effective field goal percentage. LJ Cryer leads the way on offense this year. He is scoring 15.2 points per game this year while shooting 40.6 percent. He is helped out by Jamal Shead. He is averaging 11.1 points per game this year, while also having 6.2 assists per game this year. Rounding out the top scorers this year is Emanuel Sharp. He had 13.1 points per game this year, with 40.5 percent shooting this year.

Houston is 17th in the NCAA in rebounds per game this year. They are third in the nation in offensive rebounding this year, but 150th in defensive rebounding this year. This is led by J'Wan Roberts this year, with 7.3 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, Ja'Vier Francis comes in with 543 rebounds per game this year. Further, two other players come in with over four rebounds per game this year.

Houston is number one in the nation in points against per game. They are first in opponent field goal percentage this year while sitting 16th in blocks and fourth in steals. Jamal Shead comes in with 2.2 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Emanuel Sharp has 1.5 steals per game, while four other guys have more than a steal per game this year.

Final UCF-Houston Prediction & Pick

This is a great battle between two solid defensive units. Still, the Houston offense is much more effecient. While thye do not score a lot of points. Their tempo and defense allow the effecient offense to take over. Further, Houston is the better rebounding team overall. They will get plenty of second-chance points in this game. Both teams will force some turnovers, but Houston will force more while shutting down the UCF offense.

Final UCF-Houston Prediction & Pick: Houston -16.5 (-110)