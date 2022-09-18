Troy Aikman rips UCLA fans for embarrassing Rose Bowl turnout

Though it may be Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA season, for schools like UCLA, who are on the quarter system, it’s still technically the summer session, with fall students not officially returning to the Westwood until September 25th. And yet, whenever the Bruins take the drive up to the Rose Bowl for one of these pre-students games, a photo inevitably circulates online of a barely full stadium with folks clowning on Chip Kelly and company.

Are the Bruins playing the South Alabama Jaguars at 11 am PT in a shadeless arena? Doesn’t matter; real fans should come out in a major market city no matter what.

Fortunately, one person who gets it is Troy Aikman, who was the Bruins’ quarterback from 1987-88. Though Aikman acknowledges that UCLA is in a bit of a lull at the moment in terms of fan engagement, at least he provided a solution to the situation.

This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl in 1988 when we were the #1 team in the country. Anyone else at UCLA think it’s time for an on-campus 30,000 seat stadium? Of course, if we can’t play better than we did today, it would be half-empty too. pic.twitter.com/jteVU8XV76 — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) September 17, 2022

– hey, at least it's an idea.



Now granted, there is an issue with Aikman’s proposition; UCLA has long considered building a proper on-campus stadium, but the people of Westwood haven’t been particularly receptive to the proposition. Still, as Aikman asserted, if UCLA can’t field a competitive product that can hang with the best of the best college football has to offer, it won’t particularly matter, especially with a move to the Big Ten just over the horizon.