Chip Kelly goes full Winston Churchill with truth bomb on UCLA football’s play vs. Bowling Green

Although the UCLA Bruins scored a decisive 45-17 win at home over the Bowling Green Falcons in UCLA football’s season opener Saturday, head coach Chip Kelly was still far from impressed with what he saw of his team in that contest.

Speaking about the win over Bowling Green, Kelly went for a historical figure’s famous quote to pain a clear picture of how he felt about UCLA football’s showing in Week 1.

Via Eric He of The Press-Enterprise:

“Chip Kelly repeated a Winston Churchill quote nearly verbatim on Saturday when describing what gave him the confidence that UCLA would be able to fix its early mistakes during its season-opening win over Bowling Green. ‘The problems of victory are more agreeable than those of defeat, but they are no less difficult,’the British leader once famously said.”

Although UCLA football came away with a comfortable victory, it was not smooth sailing for the Bruins from start to finish. In fact, they turned the ball over more than the Falcons, 2-1. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson finished with 298 passing yards and two touchdowns on 32-of-43 completions but also threw a pick. Wide receiver Jake Bobo lost a fumble, too.

Moreover, UCLA football went just 10 of 19 on third downs. Considering the quality of their opponent and the location of the game, the Bruins should have been a whole lot better in a few areas at least against Bowling Green.

UCLA football should have another cakewalk next Saturday against the Alabama State Hornets, but expect Chip Kelly to be all over his boys about polishing their play on the field before their schedule gets harder.