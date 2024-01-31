Dylan Andrews addressed his individual performance during the 2023-24 season amid UCLA basketball's overall mediocre campaign.

UCLA basketball has endured a mediocre season up to this point. They are 9-11 overall, and the Bruins' inability to find consistency has been problematic during the 2023-24 campaign. Dylan Andrews has improved this season, though, and the Bruins guard recently addressed his performance while speaking to the media, via UCLA Men's Basketball.

“I feel like it’s a work in progress, for sure, but my teammates are trusting in me, coaches are trusting in me, talking to me every day, showing me film,” Andrews said. “And I feel like I am getting, what I say, one percent better every day.”

Andrews has played especially well in recent action. He's been a bright spot for UCLA basketball over the past few weeks. Andrews credits his confidence for his play over the past few games.

“My confidence,” Andrews responded when asked about his recent impressive stretch. “Just coming into the game more prepared. Being in the gym late nights, and just knowing that my teammates and coaches are trusting me to make the right decision. I feel like that plays a big part.”

UCLA basketball's 2023-24 season

Again, the Trojans have not enjoyed the best season. As aforementioned, they are 9-11 overall. UCLA is 4-5 within their conference, 5-4 at home, and 3-4 on the road. UCLA can still turn things around, but they are currently eighth in the Pac-12.

UCLA most recently earned a victory over rival USC. The Bruins will attempt to remain in the win column on Thursday against Oregon State. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 PM EST.