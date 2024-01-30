UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin is sending encouragement to USC basketball coach Andy Enfield.

UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin is sending some words of encouragement to his coaching colleague Andy Enfield at USC. UCLA recently knocked off USC and the Trojans are mired in a disappointing 8-12 season.

“Andy’s a great coach. Obviously, losing Collier threw everything off for them. They got too many guys in and out,” Cronin said, per the Orange County Register. “Too many guys hurt, not hurt. And he’ll find a way to right the ship. He always has, since I’ve been in LA.”

UCLA basketball is also having a difficult season, but pulled out a 65-50 over USC on Saturday. UCLA basketball is now 9-11 on the season. With the loss, the Trojans fell to 8-12, and are dead last in the Pac-12 conference.

USC basketball has had to navigate through several injuries, including freshman phenom Bronny James who missed significant time due to a medical injury suffered in the offseason. The Trojans' big man Joshua Morgan also missed time due to a virus. Now, the team is suffering even more devastating news as star freshman guard Isaiah Collier has to miss several weeks of action due to an injury suffered in a game against Washington State.

UCLA hasn't fared much better, in terms of their record. The Bruins have only one more victory this season, but do have two more victories in the Pac-12, with a 4-5 conference record. UCLA is trying to save their final season as members of the conference and go on a winning streak. UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington leave the league after this season to head to the loaded Big Ten.

UCLA basketball next plays Oregon State on Thursday. The game tips off at 10:30 Eastern.