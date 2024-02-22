Mick Cronin got real on his UCLA team's ability to bounce back

The UCLA basketball program dropped to Utah at home on Sunday by the score of 70-69, and head coach Mick Cronin got real on if his young team is mature enough to bounce back in the next game against USC on Saturday.

“We'll see. I mean, if you are haven't matured by now, we have played 20-something games,” Mick Cronin said, via UCLA's website. “It is what it is. It's not like we have never lost before this year. My opinion of it would be, that as wins pile up, teams start to forget why they are winning. People start to tell them that they're good, and I can't put them in a bubble, no coach can. I've been slipping in our defense. I saw it against Colorado we had a 14-point lead, and we were giving up backdoor layups. So it is not a shock to me. And in our winning streak, we gave up 48% from the field, we were forcing a lot of turnovers, and getting a lot of offensive rebounds, which has made up for that. But that is way too high of a number, way too high. We are no juggernaut. The guys are competing, I'm proud of that. But we are about winning at UCLA, so we have to play a lot smarter, there were too many bad fouls.”

Cronin's UCLA basketball team fell to 14-12 with the loss to Utah, and 9-6 in Pac-12 play. UCLA has five games left before the Pac-12 tournament, and will try to maximize its seeding for that to try to set themselves up for a run. Based on where UCLA currently sits, it will likely take winning the Pac-12 tournament to get into the NCAA Tournament.