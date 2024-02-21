UCLA lost a heartbreaker at the buzzer.

The UCLA basketball team suffered a tough loss against Utah basketball on Sunday. The Bruins had put together a nice six-game win streak, and it looked like they were going to make it seven against the Utes. UCLA led for much of the game, but Utah ended up winning at the buzzer. The Bruins took the lead with six seconds left, but they couldn't get the win.

That one stings for UCLA basketball, and it's a tough way to see their winning streak come to an end. It really looked like the Bruins were going to pull it out, but they fell just short.

“Obviously a hard-fought game,” UCLA head coach Mick Cronin said after the game, according to an article from uclabruins.com. “Disappointed in the outcome. Defensively, we’ve had some slippage lately. I know everybody else looks at the result, but statistically during our winning streak, teams have been shooting too high of a percentage against us. The difference had been we were turning people over. When somebody doesn’t turn the ball over, my concern was our field goal percentage defense. So that got us tonight. Adem’s fourth foul really changed the game in a horrendous way. We don’t foul jump shooters. We were up six when that happened. Anytime we had a chance to go on a run, we shot ourselves in the foot. I haven’t seen the film, so from Sebastian’s foul to Aday had a bad foul pushing a guy. Berke had one in the first half as well, pushing a guy. The reason we were winning was we stopped doing dumb stuff – dumb fouls, in particular, and they were back tonight. And then at the end of the day, [Deivon] Smith was fast, and we failed miserably in our game plan to back up and make him shoot. All the way up until the last play, the goal was to back up and make him shoot. The last two plays. He got it to the rim on the last two plays. Our whole game plan was to back up and make him shoot. We didn’t get the job done. That falls on me. So, disappointing.”

Now, UCLA basketball has to bounce back from the loss. They will get that opportunity on Saturday at home against a struggling USC team.

“We’ll see,” Mick Cronin said in regards to if the team is mature enough to bounce back. “I mean, if you are haven’t matured by now, we have played 20-something games. It is what it is. It’s not like we have never lost before this year. My opinion of it would be, that as wins pile up, teams start to forget why they are winning. People start to tell them that they’re good, and I can’t put them in a bubble, no coach can. I’ve seen slipping in our defense. I saw it against Colorado we had a 14-point lead, and we were giving up backdoor layups. So it is not a shock to me. And in our winning streak, we gave up 48 percent from the field, we were forcing a lot of turnovers, and getting a lot of offensive rebounds, which has made up for that. But that is way too high of a number, way too high. We are no juggernaut. The guys are competing, I’m proud of that. But we are about winning at UCLA, so we have to play a lot smarter, there were too many bad fouls.”

With the loss, UCLA dropped to 14-12 overall and 9-6 in Pac-12 conference play. They are in fourth place in the league.