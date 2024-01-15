The Bruins needed one in the win column.

The UCLA Bruins have been struggling this season. After losing several players from last season's lineup including Tyger Campbell, Amari Bailey, Jaylen Clark, Jaime Jaquez and David Singleton, the Bruins came into this season with one of the youngest and inexperienced teams in the Pac-12 Conference. Wins have been hard to come by, but the Bruins were able to snap a four-game losing streak this week with a win at home against Washington. Following the game, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin joked about how this season is going to age him in rapid fashion via Ben Bolch of The LA Times.

Mick Cronin, who is 52: "We’ve just got to keep staying the course. Obviously, today we won the game, but it doesn’t change the fact that we’re grossly inexperienced and I’ll be 62 before the season’s over. Can’t lose any more hair, though. That’s the positive." — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) January 15, 2024

UCLA had been coming off one of their worst losses in recent history with a 90-44 shellacking on the road against Utah. Following some of UCLA's losses this season, Mick Cronin has not held back in his postgame press conferences. From a mental standpoint, the Bruins 71-63 win against Washington was big.

UCLA was led by sophomore center Adem Bona who finished with 22 points and shot 10-13 from the field. Bona had tested the NBA Draft waters after last season, but opted to return to school. UCLA also got 15 points seven rebounds, two assists and two steals from transfer guard Lazar Stefanovic.

Out of the ten players who have been regulars in UCLA's lineup, only two of them, Stefanovic and Kenneth Nwuba, have three or more years of college basketball experience. Will McClendon was forced to miss his entire freshman year due to injury so this is really only his second year of experience.