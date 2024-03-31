The UConn basketball program earned a satisfying 77-52 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Elite 8 on Saturday. Dan Hurley helped lead the team to a monster two-way performance. His coaching stood out to comedian Larry David, who made a hilarious courtside request during the matchup.
David, the co-creator of the hit sitcom “Seinfeld” reportedly pleaded with Hurley to stop his assault on the struggling Illinois basketball squad.
“Shame on you, Hurley! Take those starters out! Stop coaching! The game is over!” David said when UConn was up 62-32, per CBS Sports' Matt Norlander.
David's request came not too long after he jokingly asked Illinois to change its strategy on star center Donovan Clingan. Hurley reacted to David's mischief after the game. He said he did not hear him at the time due to being locked in, but he gave himself an interesting comparison to the comedian.
“But I am the Larry David of college coaching,” Hurley told Norlander.
David has captured the hearts of millions with his hit comedy, and similarly, Hurley has garnered attention with his incredible coaching displays with the UConn basketball program.
Hurley recognized that Illinois could stop Clingan's offensive eruption and continued to rely on the sophomore. The seven-foot-two center finished the matchup with a 22-point-10-rebound double-double. However, he was not the only one the Illini had a tough time with.
Cam Spencer continued his stellar production with a double-double of his own. The former Rutgers guard ended the night with 11 points and 12 rebounds. His performance is a stark reminder of what former Villanova coach and CBS Sports analyst Jay Wright claimed before the Elite 8.
“He could be the most impactful transfer other than Dalton Knect. And if [UConn] goes further than Tennesee…he becomes the most impact transfer,” Wright claimed.
Spencer is a part of a monstrous UConn attack.
Can the Huskies keep dancing?
Dan Hurley's squad continues to steamroll its way through the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Many thought UConn would have trouble with Illinois, given their overall toughness and leadership from senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr.
Namely, ESPN analyst and former Illini player Sean Harrington claimed Shannon would be too much for the Huskies to handle. Nevertheless, Hurley retained confidence in his team, and they backed his belief up by holding Shannon to just eight points on Saturday.
The Illini guard had averaged 28.3 points through his first three tournament games, so UConn's defense made the ultimate difference. Hurley credited his team's preparation for Shannon and Illinois to the competition they face in the Big East.
“The Big East is a monster. Iron sharpens iron…we feel like once get out of that league [we can match up with nearly anyone],” Hurley said via UConn on SNY.
UConn, Marquette, and Creighton were the three Big East teams that made the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Yet, Hurley believes three additional teams from the conference could have earned bids. Now, Hurley's team is the only Big East squad remaining in March Madness.
The Huskies still have plenty of work to do. They face off against the No. 4-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide in the Final Four in hopes of making it to another national title game.