The UConn basketball squad got an electric boost from senior guard Cam Spencer during the first half of their Sweet 16 March Madness matchup against San Diego State. Spencer caught fire and helped the Huskies take a 40-31 lead, and former Villanova coach and CBS Sports analyst Jay Wright gave him high praise.
Wright praised Spencer's shot creation and patience during his seven-point tirade to close the half.
“San Diego State's defense is pretty good going against UConn's set offense, but when you have a guy like [Cam Spencer] to go get you shots [you're in good hands],” Wright said, per CBS Sports College Basketball.
Spencer displayed a barrage of offensive moves including a pivot layup and two step-back jumpers that changed the dynamic of the group. Jay Wright believes he is the ultimate difference maker for the coveted UConn basketball squad.
“He could be the most impactful transfer other than Dalton Knect. And if [UConn] goes further than Tennesee…he becomes the most impact transfer,” Wright added.
Cam Spencer started his college basketball career with the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds and later joined Rutgers during the 2022-23 season. He had a stout year of production with the Scarlet Knights, averaging 13.2 points per game and shooting a blazing 43.4% on three-pointers.
Then, Spencer elected to transfer to the reigning NCAA Tournament champion UConn basketball squad in 2023-24. He picked up where he left off, averaging 14.4 points and a 44.0% three-point clip. The highly productive guard helped UConn win the Big East Tournament and earn a No. 1 March Madness seed.
Now, Spencer is helping the Huskies advance further in the hopes of a repeat title. His offensive outburst against San Diego State did not stop in the first half. He finished the game with a team-high 18 points. He looks to help UConn continue its dominance in the Elite Eight.
The UConn basketball squad is showing no signs of stopping
UConn defeated the fifth-seeded San Diego State basketball squad 82-52 after a standout two-way performance. The Huskies held SDSU to just 22.1% on three-pointers while nailing 38.5% of their own. In addition, UConn wreaked havoc on the boards, outrebounding the Aztecs 50-29.
The Huskies had four different players score in the double digits, headlined by Cam Spencer, Tristen Newton, Stephon Castle, and Hassan Diarra.
Of course, San Diego State was led by senior forward Jadeon LeDee, who scored 18 points and grabbed eight boards. However, his efforts were not enough to get the Aztecs over the hump.
UConn will continue dancing as they prepare to face the winner of the Illinois-Iowa State game in their fourth March Madness matchup.
Head Coach Dan Hurley is confident in his team's ability. After UConn's 75-58 Round of 32 victory over Northwestern, Hurley said he wanted his squad to “keep smacking.” Their next opponent will not be easy.
If Illinois advances to the next round, the Huskies will have the deal with the likes of Terrence Shannon Jr. The senior guard has been one of the best scorers in the country in 2023-24. On the other hand, if Iowa wins, UConn will have to deal with their stout two-way attack.
All in all, it will be interesting to see how the Huskies handle their business in the Elite Eight.