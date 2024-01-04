It is a Big East battle as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a UConn-Butler prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It is a Big East battle as number four UConn visits Butler. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UConn-Butler prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

UConn enters the game sitting at 12-2 on the year. They opened the season 7-0, including a win over a ranked Texas team, but would lose their first game of the year facing Kansas. It was a four-point loss against the highly-ranked Kansas team. They would rebound though, winning their next three, including wins over ranked teams UNC and Gonzaga. Still, thye stumbbled to open Big East play. They took a 75-60 loss to Seton Hall, in a game that Seton Hall controlled for the most part. Since then, they have won two straight games, including a 29-point win last time out over DePaul.

Meanwhile, Butler enters the game at 10-4 on the year, but 1-2 in conference play. They opened the season sitting at 3-2 on the year, with losses to Michigan State and FAU in the early part of the year. They then would win seven in a row, including a win over Georgetown to open Big East Play. Since then, they have lost two in a row. They fell at Providence and Saint John's both by double digits.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: UConn-Butler Odds

UConn: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -275

Butler: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +220

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch UConn vs. Butler

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why UConn Will Cover The Spread

UConn comes in ranked fifth in KenPom's adjusted ratings this year. They are fourth in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 24th in adjusted defensive efficiency. They are 23rd in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 12th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. They have been a great shooting team inside the arc, sitting fourth in the nation in point shots this year.

They have been led by the combination of Cam Spencer and Tristen Newton this year. Spencer comes in with 15.2 points per game on the season, while also having 3.3 assists per game this year. He is shooting nearly 50 percent on the year while being amazing at the free-throw line. He is shooting 88.9 percent from the free throw stripe this year. Newton comes in with 15.0 points per game this year while leading the team in assists this year. He has 5.7 assists this year while shooting 43.8 percent this year. He is also the leader in rebounds this year with 6.8 per game.

Further, UConn has two other players with over ten points per game. Alex Karban is averaging 14.4 points per game this year while also having six rebounds per game this year. Donovan Clingan comes in with 13.9 points per game with 6.3 rebounds per game.

On defense, UConn is 17th in the nation in points against per game this year, while also dominating the glass this year. They are sixth in the nation this year in opponent rebounds allowed per game. They allow the 14th least amount of three-point attempts this year while sitting 33rd in effective field goal percentage against this year.

Why Butler Will Cover The Spread

Butler comes in 63rd in the nation in KenPoms adjusted efficiency this year, while sitting 45th in adjusted offensive efficiency and sitting 108th in defensive efficiency. They are 43rd in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 81st in adjusted field goal percentage this year. Pierre Brooks leads the offense this year. He comes into the game averaging 16.4 points per game while shooting 48.9 percent on the year. He is coming off one of his worst games of the year though, shooting just 27.3 percent, with only 11 points, and two turnovers.

Meanwhile, Jahmyl Telfort is second on the team in points per game this year. He is shooting 44 percent this year and averaging 14.4 points per game. He has struggled overall in Big East Play. In the three games, he is shooting under 36 percent in each of them, with two games a 25 percent or worse. He has just 29 points in the three games, while he has even struggled from the free throw line, with two games going without making a free throw.

Rounding out the top scorers is DJ Davis. He is shooting 45 percent from the field this year, and averaging 13.6 points per game. Meanwhile, Posh Alexander helps more with this offense. While averaging 10.7 points of his own per game, he is the team leader with 5.1 assists per game. Butler also rebounds well. They are in the top 50 in the nation in defensive rebounding, while averaging a total of 38.1 rebounds per game this year. Jalen Thomas leads the way, with 6.7 rebounds per game.

Final UConn-Butler Prediction & Pick

Butler has struggled some on offense as of late. Their top scorers are not producing well, and have struggled to get good shots off. Even more so, they are now facing one of the best defenses in the nation. They do not allow a lot of threes, and that will make it hard for Butler to mount any sort of comeback if they get down in this game. The UConn offense did have a stumble lately, but for the most part has been solid. This is going to create a large gap between these two teams. Take UConn in this one and lay the points.

Final UConn-Butler Prediction & Pick: UConn -6.5 (-110)