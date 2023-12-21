Dan Hurley took accountability for the loss to Seton Hall

The UConn men's basketball team took a tough loss to Seton Hall in the Big East opener, and head coach Dan Hurley took accountability for not having the team prepared for the game.

“Nobody played well. I coached bad, I prepared the team bad, our scout prep was bad. And I think literally everybody on the team, minus Donovan offensively there, had a bad performance,” Hurley said, via Joe Arruda of the Hartford Courant. “And you have embarrassing losses like this on the road when that happens.”

Perhaps the bigger pressing issue for the UConn basketball team and Dan Hurley is the status of Donovan Clingan, who was the best player in the game for the Huskies before he suffered an ankle sprain early on in the second half against Seton Hall. Hurley spoke about how the team will move on and learn from the loss.

“We went through a brutal stretch in January last year and then ran through the tournament,” Hurley said, via Arruda. “There are 19 more of these to go but you realistically are trying to win the regular season Big East, if that's one of your goals, your program can't show up like this and perform in a place where, I think coming into the game we felt like, based on how the season's played out to this point, we felt like we had a good chance of winning.”

UConn will look to bounce back in its next game on Saturday against St. John's at the XL Center.