Conor McGregor really enjoyed seeing Kamaru Usman fall to Leon Edwards in their UFC 278 fight on Saturday. He was among the first ones to react to the fight–mocking Usman for his devastating loss–but he still hasn’t had enough.

The Notorious kept trolling Usman throughout the day, offering his analysis of the fight and basically just poking fun at him over the brutal way he lost the fight. In one of his tweets, the Irishman shared shared how the 35-year-old “leaned his way to death.”

“Not even a relatively high kick. Fully leaned into his own death. One leaned his way to victory. Another leaned his way to death. Crazy sport, I love!” McGregor wrote on Twitter, referencing Edwards’ head kick that ended Usman in the final minute of the bout.

Of course Conor McGregor also had to give credit to the person who punished Kamaru Usman: Leon Edwards. McGregor showed how proud he is of his fellow Paradigm Sports athlete with the fight he just put on. It looked like Edwards was bound to lose after Usman dominated the most part of the battle, but he stayed patient for his chance and made the most of it when he saw one.

“Pound for pound. Head shot. Dead.”

Incredible @Leon_edwardsmma — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

Paradigm Sports now hosts the 170lb, the 185lb, and the 205lb UFC World Champions! Just speculator! An incredible sports management agency! Fair across the board. It is all we seek for our athletes. Fairness! Well deserved accolades for the amazing team at @ParadigmSports ❤️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

McGregor didn’t really like Usman, who has hit back at him before during his beef with Jorge Masvidal. With that, it isn’t surprising Conor keeps bashing his fellow fighter. Unfortunately for Usman, he just gave his nemesis a big weapon to use to keep trolling him.