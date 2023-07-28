UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje continues on the prelims with a fight in the men's flyweight division between CJ Vergara and Vinicius Salvador. Vergara is coming off a wild win in his last bout meanwhile, Salvador is coming off a debut loss in his last fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Vergara-Salvador prediction and pick.

CJ Vergara (11-4-1) is coming off of one of the most wild fights you will ever watch against Daniel Lacerda. Lacerda had him dead rights in that first round but couldn't seal the deal. Ultimately, Lacerda gave it his all in round one and gassed out in round two for a great comeback victory for Vergara. He now gets to take on Vinicius Salvador to keep his winning ways going at UFC 291.

Vinicius Salvador (14-5) didn't have the UFC debut that he expected when he dropped his first fight inside the octagon against Victor Altamirano. It just seemed like he couldn't get his offense going and Altamirano was just beating him to the punch and mixed in the takedowns with top control to secure the win. Luckily for Salvador that he gets a willing dance partner in Vergara that would throw down with him which should be an exciting fight this weekend at UFC 291.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 291 Odds: CJ Vergara-Vinicius Salvador Odds

CJ Vergara: -158

Vinicius Salvador: +128

Over 2.5 Rounds: +108

Under 2.5 Rounds: -138

How to Watch CJ Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT (Early Prelims)

Why CJ Vergara Will Win

CJ Vergara is a skilled striker with a diverse striking arsenal, including powerful punches and kicks. He has demonstrated his striking ability in his previous fights, with 7 of his 8 wins coming by way of knockout. If he can land clean shots on Salvador, he could potentially finish the fight early.

Vergara has more experience in the UFC, with 4 fights under his belt compared to Salvador, who will be making his second walk to the octagon. That experience against high-level competition on the biggest stage could serve him well against Salvador who lost his first fight with the promotion against someone that was his most skilled competition to date.

Vergara may not be the best submission grappler out there but he has a leg up in the grappling department against Salvador. If he was smart enough to mix it up, unlike his previous four UFC fights, he could have a much easier time getting the win in this fight than he would just standing and trading with a heavy-handed puncher like Salvador.

Why Vinicius Salvador Will Win

Vinicius Salvador just didn't look good in his first fight with the UFC. He was ultimately just outworked by the hardworking Victor Altamirano. It was the takedowns and the grappling that Salvador didn't look like he was ready for and lucky for him that he's got a willing dance partner to go toe-to-toe with on the feet in Vergara.

Even though Vergara may be the better wrestler of the two, he has shown the willingness to just brawl with his opponents which gives him the tendency to get hit a lot. We saw Vergara take a ton of damage in his most recent win against Daniel Lacera and if he takes those kinds of shots from Salvador, he is being sent to the shadow realm and he will not be coming back.

Final CJ Vergara-Vinicius Salvador Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a fun scrap between these two fun and exciting flyweight fighters. Vergara is as game as they come, willing to come forward and throw caution to the wind to just outwork his opposition. We've seen Salvador get outworked in his most recent loss in his UFC debut which is the cause for concern in this matchup. With that said, this is a far more favorable matchup for Salvador than Altamirano. Knowing that Vergara will not attempt takedowns or make Salvador work, he will just need to stay disciplined and look to counter Vergara as he comes within range.

I expect this fight to be an absolute barnburner between two fighters that will keep coming forward and never back down. Seeing as Salvador has the clear power advantage in this fight Vergara's tendency to lead with his head into oncoming traffic thrown his way, Salvador should get back into the win column emphatically with a huge knockout inside two or three rounds.

Final CJ Vergara-Vinicius Salvador Prediction & Pick: Vinicius Salvador (+128), Under 2.5 Rounds (-138)