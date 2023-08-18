We're set to bring you a prediction and pick for UFC 292 as we'll see the featured Prelim of the night taking place in the Middleweight (185 lb) Division. UFC legend Chris Weidman will be making his return to the octagon to face off against Brad Tavares. Both guys are hungry as ever for a win. Check out our UFC odds series for our Weidman-Tavares prediction and pick.

Chris Weidman (15-6) has gone 11-6 during his UFC career. The former Middleweight champion has worked hard and long to get back to this moment and he'll finally get his opportunity on Saturday. Weidman's had a tough run, winning just two of his last eight fights. His last win came against Omari Akhmedov in 2020, but his last fight ended terribly when Weidman's leg snapped after a checked kick. He'll make his return after over two years away. Weidman stands 6'2″ with a 70-inch reach.

Brad Tavares (19-8) has gone 14-8 in the UFC since joining back in 2010. He's an OG of the sport and has fought a killer's row at 185 pounds. He's had a tough stretch recently, going just 2-3 in his last five fights since 2019. He's coming into this fight off back-to-back losses against Dricus Du Plessis and Bruno Silva. He'll look to give Weidman a rude return to the octagon. Tavares stands 6'1″ with a 74-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 292 Odds: Chris Weidman-Brad Tavares Odds

Chris Weidman: +215

Brad Tavares: -290

Over (2.5) rounds: -108

Under (2.5) rounds: -118

How to Watch Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares

TV: ESPN

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Chris Weidman Will Win

Chris Weidman will be returning to the octagon following a 27-month layoff from competition. He had to have major reconstructive surgery on his shattered leg and will be fighting will an implanted rod in his leg. It was one of the few leg-breaks we've seen in MMA over the years and it's clear that no fighter returns to their previous form following such an injury. While Weidman isn't the fighter he once was, his intense passion for the sport and overcoming adversity is what drives him and gives him a fighting chance each time out. It'll be very interesting to see how Weidman moves on his leg and how he'll react to leg kicks.

To win this fight, Weidman will probably have to lean on his wrestling the get the win. He was looking to be in great shape ahead of his fight with Uriah Hall. He had a ton of confidence and there's no telling what kind of strides he could have made if he didn't get injured. Still, Weidman has supreme confidence in his game and believes that people are writing him off in this one. Look for Chris Weidman to fight like his previous form as he tries to prove himself once again.

Why Brad Tavares Will Win

Brad Tavares has seen his fair-share of wars inside of the UFC octagon. He's a well-rounded martial artist that fights behind his boxing. He has good hands and can do some serious damage when he finds his striking flow. He doesn't particularly have the most power and struggles to put opponents away with his striking. However, Tavares can use his striking to set up the grappling as he does a great job of initiating ground-and-pound. Don't be surprised if we see Brad Tavares use his kicks against Weidman's compromised leg. It may be the easiest way to get him out of there without giving up the wrestling.

To win this fight, Brad Tavares should look to stay patient on the feet and take what Weidman gives him. Tavares is the better striker and can sit back in range, waiting to counter Weidman. Chris Weidman will be excited to get back into action and could see some ring rust or an adrenaline dump. With Tavares being the much more active fighter, he should let the fight come to him and strike when he sees openings. If he can land some big punches early and hurt Weidman, the referee could be on a short leash for stopping this fight.

Final Chris Weidman-Brad Tavares Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a very interesting matchup as Chris Weidman makes his return after more than two years. He's super confident in his leg and has said he'll be looking to throw some hard leg kicks here. It would truly be a triumphant story if Weidman can pull this win off, but it's hard to see him being the same version of himself that he once was. Brad Tavares' activity will be the biggest difference in this fight as Weidman struggles to get anything going early on. However, Weidman looks to be in extremely good shape and he seems as focused as ever in getting this comeback win. Let's take a chance with him here as the underdog.

Final Chris Weidman-Brad Tavares Prediction & Pick: Chris Weidman (+215)