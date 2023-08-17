Chris Weidman was not particularly thrilled to be on the UFC 292 prelims.

Weidman makes his return for the first time in over two years against Brad Taveres following a horrific leg break suffered in his April 2021 fight with Uriah Hall.

But rather than the middleweight encounter being on the main card like most would come to expect, the former 185-pound champion will actually be fighting on the prelims. It is notably the first time Weidman will be on a prelim since UFC 139 back in Nov. 2011

And he feels a bit disrespected to say the least.

“It’s kind of disrespectful, to be honest. I’m not going to pretend like it’s not,” Weidman told ESPN (via MMA Junkie). “Like, to be out for two years, with a broken injury – I broke my leg on the mats in the UFC on a pay-per-view – first card ever since COVID, first fully packed arena in Jacksonville. (I) put my body on the line, and then they put me on a prelim?

“I’m going to show: That’s a bad idea. You know what? It probably works out better for everybody at the end of the day, because it’s a little bit of motivation. But all right mother-effers, you disrespect me like that? What, do you think I’m done? Do you think I’m here to just see how I feel? No. I’m here to make a statement.”

Although Chris Weidman is past his prime at 39 and has lost three of his last four outings, he is still a big enough name to be featured on the main card.

That said, the UFC will argue that being the featured preliminary bout may actually be better for him as there are more eyeballs on his return on television at least. However, that likely won't go down well for a former champion who is used to competing on main cards.

Regardless of his placement, “The All American” is simply happy to be competing again after his gruesome injury. The road to recovery wasn't particularly easy, but just being able to fight on a UFC card again is progress in itself

“For me to be here, I’m more grateful than ever because I didn’t know if I was really going to be able to come back,” Weidman added. “I’m happy to be here.”