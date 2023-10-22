The UFC put on a blockbuster card Saturday night with Islam Makhachev taking on Alexander Volkanovski for the lightweight title.

The Russian Volkanovski was an underdog heading into the matchup against the American Kickboxing Academy star Makhachev. Fellow UFC star and UFC 294 participant Khamzat Chimaev's net worth was revealed prior to his showdown with former champion Kamaru Usman.

Makhachev dashed the hopes of Volkanovski fans just one round into the pair's championship fight with an uncharacteristic left high kick that few saw coming.

AND STILLLLLLLLLLLL ISLAM MAKHACHEV KNOCKS OUT ALEX VOLKANOVSKI WITH THE LEFT HEADKICK THE SCENES IN ABU DHABI #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/3ug0AIEVyh — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 21, 2023

When the dust settled, Makhachev scored an impressive finish over one of the toughest pound-for-pound fighters in the UFC, and he did it in thunderous fashion.

“Cut way too much weight way too fast,” one fan said about Volkanovski, who took the fight on short notice and had to work feverishly to prepare for the matchup.

“Sad to see Volk get headshot like that but props to Volk, he's still a beast,” another fan said in response to the action.

Another fan called Islam Makhachev the #1 pound-for-pound fighter after his finish of one of the UFC's toughest competitors. The finish happened just three minutes and six seconds into the fight.

Volkanovski's record now stands at 26-3, 13-2 in the UFC while Makhachev's mark is 25-1, 14-1 in the UFC.

After the fight, the controversial lightweight champion Islam Makhachev had a classy message for Volkanovski.

“I showed him first of all low kicks and body kicks and changed to high kick,” Makhachev said about the finish. “This is our whole plan we trained. This guy is a real champion. He's going to fight all five rounds, he never gives up. He's a real champion. Thank you, Alex.”