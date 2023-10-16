Khamzat Chimaev is becoming one of the fastest-rising superstars in the UFC, and while his career is still young, he has already made a nice chunk of change. Khamzat Chimaev's net worth in 2023 is $1 million. Following in the footsteps of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, Chimaev is the latest in a string of talented mixed martial artists from southwest Russia who thrive as grapplers and have dominated the UFC in recent years. Chimaev has the biggest fight of his life coming up at UFC 294. On Oct. 21, he will take on Kamaru Usman, but in this article, we will look at how Chimaev gained his wealth.

Khamzat Chimaev's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $1 Million

Khamzat Chimaev's net worth in 2023 is estimated to be around $1 million, according to sources like sportskeeda.com and essentiallysports.com.

The majority of Chimaev's earnings have come from his time in the octagon. His biggest payout was in his most recent fight. He won $1 million after his victory over Kevin Holland. Prior to that, most of his fights were not big money payouts, as he is still grinding his way to the top of the company.

Chimaev is endorsed by Energy Dragon Drink. Chimaev also just dropped a fragrance line with the company Superz. His scent is called “smesh” which is a signature phrase that Chimaev uses for his fights. The young fighter has an energetic personality and will likely get more deals as his career continues to blossom.

Khamzat Chimaev: early days

Khamzat Chimaev was born in modern day Chechnya, Russia. He started wrestling at only five years old, and he moved to Sweden to further his career when he was 18.

A gold medalist at the Swedish Freestyle National Championships, Chimaev has competed in judo tournaments as well as in combat sambo matches.

His wrestling background has made him one of the best grapplers in the UFC. He started training in MMA at age 23 at AllStar Training Center in Sweden. Chimaev's career began to take off while fighting in Brave Combat Federation.

Khamzat Chimaev: UFC career

Chimaev signed with the UFC in 2020 and made his debut at UFC Fight Night on July 15, 2020. He submitted John Phillips with a D'Arce Choke, one of Chimaev's best moves. Chimaev is excellent at submitting his opponents, and three of six UFC wins have come from submission.

Chimaev impressed everyone in his second fight when he took on Rhys McKee only 10 days after his first fight. This time, he won with punches, and it was the fastest turnaround victory in the modern UFC. The Russian-turned-Swedish wrestler was quickly on the path to stardom as his third fight was another short turnaround. He beat Gerald Meerschaert on Sept. 19, 2020. It gave him his third victory in only a 66-day span. The incredible display proved that Chimaev was up for any task thrown at him.

Unfortunately, Chimaev's career was stunted because of COVID-19. Complications from the pandemic caused a massive fight against Leon Edwards to be postponed a number of times before it was eventually canceled. Edwards went on to become the Welterweight Champion.

Battles with COVID-19 caused Chimaev to contemplate retirement. When Chimaev returned to the octagon, his dominance continued. His recent wins over Li Jingliang, Gilbert Burns, and Kevin Holland extended his MMA record to a perfect 12-0. However, more problems have prevented Chimaev from reaching his fullest potential. He was scheduled to be on the main card at UFC 279 against Nate Diaz, but he was over seven pounds above the welterweight limit. It was yet another halt in a promising career that started off so fast.

UFC 294

However, Chimaev appears to be back on track, and he is returning to the octagon after a hiatus of over a year. Chimaev was scheduled to take on Paulo Costa at UFC 294, but Costa was forced to pull out of the fight. It set up an even bigger fight for Chimaev, as he is now set to face Kamaru Usman, one of the greatest fighters in UFC history. Usman was recently tagged as the greatest welterweight of all time by Dana White, so a win would be massive for Chimaev's career. Usman was undefeated in the UFC before losing his last two matches to Leon Edwards, so the legend is sure to be motivated.

The two welterweights will fight at middleweight, and reports suggest that the winner will be afforded a title shot at middleweight. Chimaev is ranked as the number four contender in welterweight, while Usman is the number one contender. Still, the up-and-coming Chimaev is the favorite in the fight. A win would catapult Chimaev's career into being one of the biggest names in the UFC, and it would definitely get the promising fighter back on the path that he started on.