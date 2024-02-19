Nassourdine Imavov is brutal KO win to become the newest featherweight champion at UFC 298, we take a look at what's next for the featherweight champ.

The roar of the Anaheim crowd reached fever pitch as the unthinkable unfolded within the octagon. Ilia Topuria, the fiery Georgian challenger, had just turned the MMA world on its head by dethroning pound-for-pound king Alexander Volkanovski with a thunderous second-round knockout.

From the opening bell, Topuria's confidence was palpable. He stalked Volkanovski with relentless pressure, unafraid of the champion's legendary striking prowess. The first round was a tense chess match, both fighters probing for openings. The fight threatened to boil over into a brawl on several occasions, with both men exchanging heated words.

The pivotal moment arrived in the second round. Topuria unleashed a furious combination; a stinging right to the body and a left hook crashed into Volkanovski's head. The champion staggered backward. Seeing blood in the water, Topuria pounced, delivering a picture-perfect right hand that sent Volkanovski crashing to the canvas, unconscious.

The victory marks a meteoric rise for ‘El Matador', who extends his flawless record to 15-0 and brings a new era to the featherweight division. Volkanovski's reign of dominance is over, and a new star has been born. The question now is, who will rise to challenge the young lion, Ilia Topuria? The future of the featherweight division has never been more thrillingly uncertain, as we take a look at what's next for the new king in the featherweight division.

Alexander Volkanovski Rematch

Ilia Topuria's ascension to the UFC featherweight throne was nothing short of spectacular. The Spaniard's brutal knockout of Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 cemented him as a force to be reckoned with.

A rematch isn't simply about revenge for Volkanovski – it's about establishing true dominance in the division. Fans crave a definitive answer to who the best featherweight is. An immediate rematch gives Topuria the chance to silence doubters. It allows him to prove his victory was no fluke, further consolidating his status as champion.

The UFC thrives on epic rivalries, and Topuria vs. Volkanovski has the potential to be one for the ages. With the sheer contrast in styles, and the bad blood this rematch needs to happen, soon. Only then will the world know who truly rules at 145 pounds.

Movsar Evloev

Ilia Topuria captured UFC gold with a thunderous knockout, but true dominance is confirmed within the crucible of a tough title defense. Enter Movsar Evloev, the undefeated Russian contender who presents a unique threat to ‘El Matador'.

Unlike previous Topuria adversaries, Evloev isn't defined by raw power. Instead, he's a methodical tactician who suffocates opponents with relentless pressure and relentless wrestling. If Topuria can thwart Evloev's ground game, it sends a chilling message to the entire division. This fight isn't simply a defense, it's an opportunity to showcase Topuria's well-roundedness.

Adding fuel to the fire is their simmering rivalry. Topuria dismissed Evloev, citing his decision-heavy record. Evloev, stoic as ever, sees a perfect opportunity to silence the brazen champion. This is more than a title fight, it's a chance for pride and recognition within a stacked featherweight class.

While Evloev poses a distinct challenge, victory grants Topuria something invaluable, legitimacy. Evloev's undefeated streak demands respect, and conquering him solidifies Topuria's reign. He can prove that brash talk is backed up with unyielding skill. For UFC fans, this has all the makings of a strategic war, a true testament to the evolving landscape of the featherweight division.

Brian Ortega/Yair Rodriguez

Ilia Topuria's stunning rise to featherweight supremacy begs the question: who's next? While many contenders clamor for a shot, UFC fans await the outcome of a high-stakes clash, Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez. The winner of this explosive encounter is the perfect litmus test for the young champion.

Both Ortega and Rodriguez bring a blend of experience and danger that Topuria hasn't faced. Ortega, with his slick grappling and iron chin, weathered wars against past champions. Rodriguez's unpredictable striking and unorthodox style poses a threat unlike any other. To deny either challenger would be seen as sidestepping a true test.

For Topuria, this isn't merely a title defense; it's about defining his era. A decisive win over either established veteran catapults him to superstar status. He can silence those who question his championship mettle by silencing one of the division's most respected figures.

This showdown has all the makings of a spectacle, Topuria's raw aggression contrasted against either Ortega's relentless grappling or Rodriguez's acrobatic brilliance. No matter the opponent, the featherweight division eagerly awaits this clash. For Ilia Topuria, his chance to etch his name into UFC history rests on the outcome of this pivotal bout.