The time has finally come and the UFC will land in Atlantic City, New Jersey for an action-packed fight card filled with exciting bouts. 28 fighters weighed-in on Friday for their respective bout and with just one blunder on the scales and no last-minute cancellations, we should be good to go for a great card ahead. Check out our UFC odds series for our UFC Atlantic City Betting Props.
The Main Event is set to feature a title-eliminating bout as undefeated contenders try to state their claim for a title shot. No. 2-ranked Erin Blanchfield will be looking for her first title shot at just 25 years old and she'll be fighting in front of her hometown fans. She'll face No. 3-ranked contender Manon Fiorot of France, who's been on an equally destructive path to the top of the division. She's arguably the best striker in women's MMA right now and she'll be looking to prove it with an eventual title reign.
The Co-Main Event features two of the most exciting finishers in the Welterweight Division. No. 11-ranked Vicente Luque will be featured on another co-main event spot as he takes on rising star Joaquin Buckley. Both fighters have a flair for violence and this should be an exciting fight given everything that's at stake.
We've already made our expert picks for each fight on the card, so there's an opportunity to look elsewhere for added value on these fights. For fights with lopsided moneylines, look towards round props and method of victory props for some added juice. Check out our favorite betting props ahead of UFC 298.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Atlantic City Odds: Betting Props
Ibo Aslan Over 24.5 Significant Strikes Landed (-115)
Julio Arce Wins by KO/TKO/DQ (+110)
Erin Blanchfield Wins by Submission (+200)
Ibo Aslan Over 24.5 Significant Strikes Landed (-115) vs. Anton Turkalj
Ibo Aslan will be making his official UFC debut during this fight, but he'll be facing a familiar opponent in Sweden's Anton Turkalj. the two faced each other in Brave CF, to which Turkalj earned the submission win. However, during the initial stages of that fight, Aslan was really pressuring Turkalj and landing a majority of the strikes. Ultimately, it was his cardio that betrayed him in the later rounds, so it's to be expected that Aslan will fix that part of his game heading into this one.
It's also worth noting that these two have some bad blood between each other and it showed during their last meeting as Turkalj continued to talk smack after the final bell. Up until the later rounds, Aslan saw some success with his striking and he can replicate that here if he becomes more defensively-minded. Either way, both guys will be swinging hard and I expect the majority of this fight to take place on the feet. The number seems low, so let's ride Ibo Aslan to hit over his total for significant strikes.
Julio Arce Wins by KO/TKO/DQ (+110) vs. Herbert Burns
Julio Arce has been up and down over his last eight fights in the UFC, but he's been able to avoid consecutive losses through his whole pro career. That's a significant stat considering he'll be coming into this fight following a unanimous loss to Montel Jackson in his last fight. Herbert Burns has been fairly inactive over the last three years and he's having to deal with a two-fight losing streak during that time. Among other fight cancellations and injuries, Julio Arce has clearly been the more active fighter.
Julio Arce comes in as a sizable -400 favorite and we won't be betting against him during this fight. While Herbert Burns has the great equalizer in his jiu jitsu abilities, it's not expected that he'll get the takedown very easily here. I also don't expect Arce to play on the ground too much with Burns, so it's worth taking a look at his prop to finish this fight with a KO. The knockout prop has the shortest odds out of any other method, so I'd side with Arce to finish this fight inside of the distance with his hands.
Erin Blanchfield Wins by Submission (+200) vs. Manon Fiorot
There's no doubt that Manon Fiorot could be the most talented striker on the women's roster. She won't have a reach advantage like she does in many other fights, but distance management will be key for Fiorot throughout this one. She'll also have to be perfect in stuffing the takedowns and discouraging Blanchfield from getting her on her back. If she's able to do all these things and strike from a comfortable range, Erin Blanchfield could be in for a long night.
However, Blanchfield has been doubted at every corner and she seems to get increasingly better each time she fights. She's completely leveled during even the biggest moments and it seems like this is just another fight for her. I expect Blanchfield to be even better with her striking and with the chin she's shown, she could walk right through Fiorot's punches and force her own game plan.
I think this moment is tailor made for Erin Blanchfield as she'll be fighting in front of her hometown New Jersey fans. She's been training in the area her whole life and this is the perfect place for her to exact her title shot. The easiest path to victory for her will be to exploit the grappling discrepancy and get Fiorot on her back as soon as possible. From there, Blanchfield will show she's cut from a different cloth in the grappling as she locks in a submission win.
