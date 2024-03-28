Get ready for a flyweight showdown with title implications this Saturday night, as the UFC returns to the historic Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Headlining the card is a pivotal clash between two of the division's fastest-rising stars, No. 2 Erin Blanchfield and No. 3 Manon Fiorot.
Erin “Cold Blooded” Blanchfield (11-1) is a grappling prodigy with a killer instinct. Riding an impressive seven-fight win streak, including a dominant submission over Jessica Andrade, Blanchfield is hungry for UFC gold. Her suffocating ground control and penchant for fight-ending submissions make her a nightmare matchup for anyone in the division.
Manon “The Beast” Fiorot (10-1) is a French striker with dynamite in her hands. With six knockout victories to her name, Fiorot is a constant threat on the feet. Her technical boxing, precise footwork, and relentless aggression have made her a fan favorite with an eye on the flyweight championship.
This fight is a fascinating clash of styles. Blanchfield will want to close the distance, impose her grappling, and hunt for a submission. Fiorot, on the other hand, will look to maintain range, pepper Blanchfield with strikes, and avoid the takedown at all costs.
The key for Blanchfield will be consistently getting Fiorot to the ground. If she can neutralize Fiorot's striking and control the fight on the mat, her path to victory becomes much clearer. Conversely, Fiorot needs to keep this fight standing. If she can maintain distance and land her power shots, she has the potential to finish Blanchfield with a devastating knockout.
The stakes are high in this one. The winner will solidify themselves as the top contender to Valentina Shevchenko's flyweight throne. Fireworks are expected and a new name might just break into true title contention by the end of the night. Don't miss this pivotal flyweight war on Saturday night in Atlantic City!
With a great fight card comes money to be made, we take a look at the top betting underdogs for this weekend's stacked fight night event.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Vegas 89 Top Betting Underdogs
Manon Fiorot: +170
Rhys McKee: +121
Viktoriia Dudakova: +125
Manon Fiorot (+170) vs. Erin Blanchfield
Erin Blanchfield is no doubt a serious threat; nonetheless, this weekend’s UFC Atlantic City main event could very well be a title eliminator and Manon Fiorot has the edge to win this contest.
Fiorot’s striking is her chief weapon against Blanchfield. “The Beast” is also more technical in terms of stand-up fighting. Her movements are sharp, her combinations are diverse, and she packs a solid punch. On the other hand, if Blanchfield can take it to the mat, she will be dangerous with her takedowns and submissions which means she has to get on the inside. This is where Fiorot’s striking will matter most.
Blanchfield should watch out for Fiorot who feeds off aggression from others as it could cost her dearly. By using precision strikes to counteract any takedown attempts by Blanchfield, she aims at doing so. Moreover, this tactic keeps the fight upright while possibly damaging and demoralizing Blanchfield to not even want to engage anymore.
Again, people do not recognize how good Manon Fiorot’s takedown defense has become despite being its minor strength area. She has made improvements in this regard although it may not be her key area of expertise. When she prevents just some of Blanchfield’s shots from hitting their target, it forces the grappler to think twice about what they are doing.
Against all odds however tough Blanchfield might be Fiorot still possesses power and accuracy that can result in a late stoppage or better yet an impressive knockout. I see Fiorot emerging victorious by going through Blanchfield before reaching her flyweight championship match.
Rhys McKee (+121) vs. Chidi Njokuani
Rhys McKee will make his presence felt at the upcoming UFC Atlantic City event when he squares off against Chidi Njokuani in a potentially thrilling welterweight bout. In McKee's recent outings on Cage Warriors where he has won three in a row and captured the welterweight title, he used his striking to get the job done and it was evident that he knows how to finish fights with 10 of his 13 wins coming by knockout.
Njokuani’s shift back to welterweight after consecutive losses at middleweight poses questions as to whether he can adapt and what condition he is in physically for this fight. His recent bouts have also hinted at possible decline in durability which could possibly be capitalized on by a young, more determined fighter like McKee. Also, he has had trouble making weight in previous fights which might impact his performance giving McKee a stamina and agility advantage.
The key might be McKee’s resilience and ability to survive early storms. Mckee should focus on surviving initially superior power from Njokuani and then rely upon his better cardio and a higher pace than the Njokuani thereby winning the later rounds. Furthermore, Mckee’s struggle to get his first UFC win serves as added motivation that could help him exceed expectations.
Viktoriia Dudakova (+125) vs. Melissa Gatto
UFC Atlantic City is fast approaching, and Viktoriia Dudakova will be up against Melissa Gatto in a flyweight fight that has got everyone talking about it. Dudakova, an unbeaten sensation from Russia, has a flawless professional record and great grappling skills in the cage. Most of her victories through submission are evidence of how dangerous she is on the ground and that might be a threat to Gatto’s defense.
Dudakova can take advantage of Gatto’s frailties in takedown defense although she is well-skilled in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. On top of this, while Dudakova’s confidence has risen after recording a win at Dana White’s Contender Series and making her two wins in her UFC career. Meanwhile, Gatto has lost back-to-back contests which could have been an implication of her ability to fight through adversity in this matchup.
It seems that Dudakova switched to the flyweight division to boost her performance taking into account some prior health complications as well as weight problems. With mental strength on point coupled with rigorous training sessions, Dudakova can use her current grappling edge plus unbeaten series to get past Gatto this time round ahead of UFC Atlantic City.